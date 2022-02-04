Lazio, the protest of the fans explodes in Formello: 300 against Tare and Lotito for the market, PHOTOS and VIDEO | First page

TO Formello explodes the anger of the Biancoceleste people. The Lazio market in January did not disappoint only the coach, Maurizio Sarri. The fans also expected more. They demanded it, given the many growth expectations that the new coach and his tactical revolution had brought in the summer. Expectations disappointed instead to gong three days ago. For this today, starting at 1 pm, a fierce protest against the club was staged outside the technical center.

THE ACCUSATIONS TO TARE AND LOTITO Cabral alone – moreover considered by the majority to be a useless purchase, given that his role was among the few already well covered in the squad – and Kamenovic’s membership after a year certainly cannot be enough as palliatives, to calm the players down. frustrated souls from the umpteenth session of exhausting negotiations, which ended in a stalemate. The work of Tare is put on trial not only for what happened in the last month, but for at least three years of holes in the water, in which profiles were not up to par, which flooded the budget. Even the president Lotito came back heavily under accusation (assuming it ever stopped being, ed). After a few years in which the hatchet between the supporters and the manager – as he is called in a derogatory sense – the slogans that would like him out of Lazio have returned to be heard loud and clear. In the moment of economic difficulty, the accusation of the people against him is that of never having thought of an injection of capital, looking for new investors, to favor the growth of the club.. And then the expensive tickets, the promises made and never kept in which the Biancocelesti supporters no longer believe.

THE PROTEST About 300 people they began to crowd around lunchtime along via di Santa Cornelia, just outside the main entrance to the Biancoceleste headquarters. The climate of the protest was heated, but without excess. Choruses, smoke bombs and a banner that read: “Another market marked by mediocrity, Lotito you are not worthy of this company“. Next to the entrance gate, another sign”Shame!“. On the other hand, no words were heard for or against the team and the coach. Most of the players were already inside the Technical Center when the first participants in the event began to crowd. Others passed through the side entrances, far from the hotspot. Only Milinkovic and Immobile were entertained for a few moments for some photos and autographs, before entering too.