Lazio, the recovery: Luis Alberto with the owners, but in the gym …

FORMELLO – Shooting at Fersini for the Lazio. The anti-Inter holders in the gym, the others on the pitch for the technical session, skipped from Luis Alberto (yesterday entered the second half) and the injured Unripe (left thigh flexor problem). Akpa Akpro is the other absent, engaged with the Ivory Coast in the Africa Cup. A restricted group, therefore, formed by Lazzari, Patric, Vavro, Kamenovic, André Anderson, Leiva, Jony, Romero, Muriqi, Raul Moro and Zaccagni. For them, warm-up bulls, athletic exercises, ball possession and a match in small spaces. In the next few days, preparation for the away match of Salerno (Saturday at 6pm), Sarri he will have the same interpreters at San Siro at his disposal, he could even re-propose the line-up he saw in Milan as a whole. Radu did not disfigure in the center of the defense and travels towards confirmation, in midfield he tries the raise Luis Alberto (for Basic), while Zaccagni try to take off the shirt a Felipe Anderson. Too early to decipher the intentions of the Biancoceleste coach, who was still satisfied yesterday (at least according to his post-match statements) with the team’s performance.