Lazio, the report cards of the newspapers: Patric rocky, Milinkovic the best

There Lazio Pass to Florence and wins everyone’s heart, even that of journalists who only put high marks in their report cards. The Biancocelesti, with “the new frontier of Sarrismo“(so he defined Sarri after the game the game of his team), are giving certainties by finding defensive solidity and inspiration and quality forward. From the press review of Radiosei we find out the votes after the victory last night.





CORRIERE DELLO SPORT – Strakosha 6.5, Lazzari 6.5 (from 69 ‘Hysaj 6), Luiz Felipe 6.5, Patric 7, Marusic 6.5, Milinkovic 8, Leiva 6 (from 59’ Cataldi 6), Luis Alberto 7 (from 76 ‘Basic 5.5), Pedro 5.5 ( from 59 ‘Felipe Anderson 6.5), Building 7.5, Zaccagni 7. All .: Sarri 7.5





GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT – Strakosha 6.5, Lazzari 6 (from 69 ‘Hysaj 6), Luiz Felipe 6.5, Patric 6.5, Marusic 6, Milinkovic 7, Leiva 6 (from 59’ Cataldi 6), Luis Alberto 7 (from 76 ‘Basic 6), Pedro 6.5 ( from 59 ‘Felipe Anderson 6.5), Building 7, Zaccagni 7. All .: Sarri 7





TUTTOSPORT – Strakosha 6, Lazzari 6.5 (from 69 ‘Hysaj 6), Luiz Felipe 6.5, Patric 6.5, Marusic 6.5, Milinkovic 7, Leiva 6.5 (from 59’ Cataldi 6), Luis Alberto 7 (from 76 ‘Basic ng), Pedro 6.5 ( from 59 ‘Felipe Anderson 6.5), Building 7.5, Zaccagni 7. All .: Sarri 7





