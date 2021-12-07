Lazio, the report cards of the newspapers: usual Immobile and super Strakosha

PRESS REVIEW – Lazio returns to win away from home in the league, the last time was in Empoli on matchday one, and they do so with a performance from two faces: perfect first half, enriched by three goals and without ever suffering Sampdoria; instead a messy recovery in which the team suffers from Sampdoria pride and during which Milinkovic gets sent off. The 1-3, however, regenerates Lazio, at least from the point of view of the result. Let’s see the report cards of the newspapers.

CORRIERE DELLO SPORT: Strakosha 7,5, Hysaj 6,5, Luiz Felipe 7, Acerbi 6,5, Marusic 6,5, Milinkovic 6, Cataldi 7, Leiva (19 ‘st) 6, Basic 7, Pedro 6,5, Felipe Anderson (19 ‘st) 6, Building 8, Muriqi (1’ st) 6, Zaccagni 7.5, Lazzari (33 ‘st) 6, Sarri 7

GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT: Strakosha 7, Hysaj 6, Luiz Felipe 6.5, Acerbi 6, Marusic 6.5, Milinkovic 6, Cataldi 6.5, Leiva (19 ‘st) 6, Basic 6.5, Pedro 6.5, Felipe Anderson (19 ‘st) 5.5, Property 7.5, Muriqi (1’ st) 5.5, Zaccagni 7, Lazzari (33 ‘st) sv, Sarri 6.5

TUTTOSPORT: Strakosha 7, Hysaj 6, Luiz Felipe 6.5, Acerbi 6, Marusic 6, Milinkovic 5, Cataldi 6.5, Leiva (19 ‘st) 6, Basic 6.5, Pedro 6, Felipe Anderson (19’ st) 5, Property 7.5, Muriqi (1 ‘st) 5, Zaccagni 7.5, Lazzari (33’ st) sv, Sarri 6.5