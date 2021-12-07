Sports

Lazio, the report cards of the newspapers: usual Immobile and super Strakosha

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee20 mins ago
0 11 2 minutes read

PRESS REVIEW – Lazio returns to win away from home in the league, the last time was in Empoli on matchday one, and they do so with a performance from two faces: perfect first half, enriched by three goals and without ever suffering Sampdoria; instead a messy recovery in which the team suffers from Sampdoria pride and during which Milinkovic gets sent off. The 1-3, however, regenerates Lazio, at least from the point of view of the result. Let’s see the report cards of the newspapers.

CORRIERE DELLO SPORT: Strakosha 7,5, Hysaj 6,5, Luiz Felipe 7, Acerbi 6,5, Marusic 6,5, Milinkovic 6, Cataldi 7, Leiva (19 ‘st) 6, Basic 7, Pedro 6,5, Felipe Anderson (19 ‘st) 6, Building 8, Muriqi (1’ st) 6, Zaccagni 7.5, Lazzari (33 ‘st) 6, Sarri 7

GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT: Strakosha 7, Hysaj 6, Luiz Felipe 6.5, Acerbi 6, Marusic 6.5, Milinkovic 6, Cataldi 6.5, Leiva (19 ‘st) 6, Basic 6.5, Pedro 6.5, Felipe Anderson (19 ‘st) 5.5, Property 7.5, Muriqi (1’ st) 5.5, Zaccagni 7, Lazzari (33 ‘st) sv, Sarri 6.5

TUTTOSPORT: Strakosha 7, Hysaj 6, Luiz Felipe 6.5, Acerbi 6, Marusic 6, Milinkovic 5, Cataldi 6.5, Leiva (19 ‘st) 6, Basic 6.5, Pedro 6, Felipe Anderson (19’ st) 5, Property 7.5, Muriqi (1 ‘st) 5, Zaccagni 7.5, Lazzari (33’ st) sv, Sarri 6.5

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee20 mins ago
0 11 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

“Zaniolo and Pellegrini at home, the others are fine” LIVE

4 weeks ago

Inter and doubts about Sanchez: two clubs want him for January, but there is a problem | First page

4 weeks ago

Benzema: prison and fine for blackmail in Valbuena: the sentence – Corriere.it

2 weeks ago

Juve, Ronaldo’s “paper” at the center of the Prisma investigation: the prosecutor’s office ready to summon Mendes | News

4 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button