Lazio, the sale of Luis Alberto gives the new offensive winger

Lazio could consider the possible sale of Luis Alberto already in view of the upcoming winter transfer session. The Spanish midfielder could be sacrificed in the face of an indispensable offer

Another exclusion from the first minute in the last match against Venice, and question mark about the future of Luis Alberto ahead of January. Slightly tense relations between the former Barcelona and Sarri, who continues to exclude the biancoceleste number ten from the eleven holder.

Tactical or balance issues, but the feeling is that Luis Alberto is unlikely to accept this situation serenely even in view of the second half of the season. Sarri continues to prefer him Basic, but it is not excluded that Luis Alberto point your feet and decide to change the air already in the next few weeks. Juventus observes with interest, the idea of ​​an exchange with Arthur remains alive, even if no new confirmations have been leaked on the possible deal.

Lazio, sale of Luis Alberto and new offensive winger: Sarri’s plans

The possible farewell of Luis Alberto it could materialize in the face of an offer of around 50 million euros. Juventus would be ready to open negotiations only with the formula of the loan with the right of redemption (without obligation). On Lazio’s number ten, Milan and Inter also remain at the window, with Simone Inzaghi ready to cultivate his personal dream of January.

At Lazio, therefore, the possible and potential revolution is being studied. Luis Alberto’s sacrifice will serve to reinforce the outside attack lanes. Difficult to get to Boga, also chased by Atalanta. The candidacies of Berardi and Orsolini, while in defense it would be back in fashion Rugani, on the sidelines of the Juventus project and in Allegri’s tactical choices.