Lazio, the unloading session: eyes on Immobile

FORMELLO – Unloading session, as scheduled in the group there are only the players who remained on the bench yesterday or entered the second half. The attentions are all directed towards Property: yesterday two goals limping, he asked for a change at half-time, he had suffered a blow to his right knee. At the end of the race he was smiling and in pain, the hope is that he is not interested in the collateral ligament, but whether it is a simple blow. “In this case there would be no problem and he would recover immediately”, has explained Sarri in the postgame. The weight of Immobile was also noted in the recovery of Marassi. This morning he carried out the instrumental tests, shouldn’t worry. We have to deal with his conditions for Thursday and with the disqualification of Milinkovic for Sunday a Sassuolo. But first there is the decisive challenge of Europa League with the Galatasaray, winning the Lazio would secure first place in the group and qualify directly for the round of 16 avoiding the teams that will drop from the Champions in the sixteenths.

PROGRAM. Sarri will manage the group until the finish on Wednesday afternoon, today Marusic, Cataldi, Basic, Pedro and Muriqi did a differentiated job. For Luiz Felipe unloading session with sneakers and sunglasses (suffering from conjunctivitis). Some rotation with Galatasaray will take place by technical choice, others will be imposed by the infirmary. To decipher the choice at the door: Strakosha, before Samp-Lazio, he had been the cup holder. It could also be confirmed between the posts waiting for the Italian Cup and new chances for Reina. Lazzari can return among the owners, in midfield as usual there are the biggest doubts: the imminent stop turn of Milinkovic it will lead Sarri to propose it again in the median, who knows if associated with Luis Alberto as opposite mezzala. Il Mago is predictable on Sunday against Sassuolo. Ahead will see you again Felipe Anderson, to breathe Thursday could be Pedro. Zaccagni he is confident and travels towards an encore in the starting eleven.