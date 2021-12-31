Sports

Lazio, there is a real estate. Covid spectrum for 5 absent



UPDATE AT 5.15 pm – In the afternoon they meet again Felipe Anderson and She goes, two names must be deleted from the absentee list of the morning session. At 3.30 pm the second training session of the day starts with the two Brazilians on the pitch: they play a part in a group and a part in a differentiated way. They are not seen yet instead TOkpa Akpro, Luis Alberto, Romero, Zaccagni and Jony. There is spectrum of the results of the swabs carried out by the biancocelesti players, scheduled today from 9.30 onwards). Training will continue tomorrow morning, with the passing of the days it will be understood who will be available for the match against Empoli on January 6th. The fear of having to give up some pieces, also given what is happening in all the other teams, is more than concrete.

FORMELLO – End of the holidays, the training sessions of the Lazio. There is a blond tuft in the group: Property, returned negative to Covid, he finally regrouped after missing his last two league games against Genoa And Venice. The bomber will be there on January 6 with theEmpoli for the resumption of official commitments, he made himself available to Sarri, who this morning welcomed the team back into the field with a short speech. Ciro spent the holidays in family isolation, the swabs carried out in the last 48 hours (and the new fitness visits) gave the green light to return with his companions. A double session is scheduled today a Formello, the second will start at 3 pm. The first, at 10.30 am, was characterized by athletic and technical circuits with variations in rhythm.

ABSENCES. Closing with a match in small spaces in which he did not participate Hysaj, who had reported fatigue in his right adductor: for the Albanian full-back, differentiated work (he avoided conflicts). Certainty is the recovery of the property. Now the other absences must be defined: they missed the shooting trip Unripe (injured, muscle injury to the left thigh flexor and checks in Paideia for him), TOkpa Akpro (also called up by the Ivory Coast for the Africa Cup), Leiva, Luis Alberto, Romero, Felipe Anderson and Zaccagni. The hope is that they will meet again in the field in a few hours and there will be no other cases of positivity after the return of the Biancoceleste captain.

