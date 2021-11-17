Lazio, tile for Sarri: Pedro stops in training

UPDATE AT 4.40 pm – There is no peace, the stop risks taking another piece away from Sarri. Game clash between Radu and Pedro, the Spaniard has the worst and leaves the field prematurely accompanied by the medical staff. Probable injury to his ankle, badly supported after contact with the Romanian. During the session he was replaced by Crespi, the Primavera center forward. It did not take given the conditions of Immobile, still in the pits for the calf problem. Very short recovery times for Ciro, it would take a miracle, Pedro’s possible stop would accentuate the dilemmas in attack. Sarri seemed intent on deploying him as a false nueve, the hope is that he will not have to revise his choices again due to the infirmary. At 3 pm the second trip of the day took place, it brought with it the sore point of the biancoceleste number 9 after the morning return of Lazzari, in a group also in the afternoon and therefore ready to return against Juventus. At least that. Tomorrow all the national teams will return, today Milinkovic met again on the pitch. Acerbi had participated in the defensive tests this morning, in the afternoon he remained at rest. For Escalante differentiated work.

FORMELLO – Double day, the positive news arrives in the first kick, dedicated on the field to the players of the back ward: Manuel Lazzari he returned to the group and did the entire training session with his teammates. He was stopped from the away match in Marseille, ended up in the pits for a low to medium grade injury to his left calf. He has disposed of the injury, it is a fundamental return given the stop of Marusic, positive result at Covid during the stop. Sarri can smile, waiting for news on the Property front which this morning carried out new instrumental investigations. Ciro is attempting the miracle, his recovery remains very complicated and perhaps includes too many risks for the delicate affected area. We will see between tomorrow and Friday if he has any chance for Saturday. He’s trying hard between working out in the gym and in the pool. Meanwhile, the return is certain to Lazzari: it will slip Hysaj on the left wing, the anti-Juventus is practically obvious with the cup Luiz Felipe-Acerbi in the middle. The Lion met again on the pitch after the commitments with the national team, while Patric he did not train due to an intestinal virus. The second session is scheduled at 3pm with the entire squad involved, including midfielders and forwards.