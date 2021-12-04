News

“Lazio too unbalanced, Lucas Leiva’s filter is missing”

Pino Wilson, captain of Lazio, Italy champion in 1974, analyzed the defensive problems of the biancocelesti: his statements

Pino Wilson, historical captain of the Lazio championship in 1974, in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport analyzed in these terms the defensive problems of the Lazio from Sarri:

TOO MANY GOALS TAKEN –Lazio is an offensive team, probably too much because even the defensive line thinks about pushing. I am referring to Lazzari, who is one who attacks rather than defends, but also to Hysaj. Furthermore, without Leiva there is no filter in front of the defense. Cataldi is a good midfielder but has different characteristics from the Brazilian. Less coverage“.

ASSESSMENT ON DEFENDERS –Acerbi and Luiz Felipe are two valuable players, even if they have to pay more attention to what they do. I think more than anything else that we need significant interventions on the market. Patric is not a central, but he plays there for lack of alternatives. Is not sufficient“.

GOALKEEPER PROBLEM –The goalkeeper has always been a delicate role. We are alone against everyone. Nobody more than Sarri can know who among Reina Strakosha is better psychologically. The problem is that after so many obvious mistakes there is pressure on both one and the other. Anyone of the two mistakes create controversy. This obviously only adds to the pressures. It is a difficult situation, it takes patience“.

