Lazio transfer market, goodbye Acerbi? The defender’s announcement arrives

After the controversy with Lazio fans, Acerbi talked about his future during an interview with Sky Sport.

There Lazio beat the Venice in the last race before the Christmas break. The Biancocelesti have earned points in the fight for qualify for European competitions next season thanks to the success of the Penzo. The networks of the Capitoline were signed by Pedro, Acerbi and Luis Alberto.

Own Unripe is under the magnifying glass in the Biancoceleste house due to an ongoing controversy with the Capitoline supporters. A organized group of the Lazio supporters he asked for the sale of the defender. In the past there have already been some conflicting episodes, but the choice of the player not to go under the guest sector del Penzo was the drop ranking that broke the camel’s back.

Unripe on his future: “My 2022 will still be at Lazio”

In recent days there have been many rumors about one alleged sale of Acerbi. It is the defender himself who talks about his future in an interview with the microphones of ‘Sky Sport’: “Will my 2022 still be at Lazio? Yes sure. Premier? In the past I have had the opportunity to go there, I would have liked it. It is the most fascinating championship “.

Unripe he then concluded his speech, speaking of the national team: “European victory? It was a satisfaction that we will carry with us all our life. It was fantastic to win, but now there is also the thought of qualifying for the World. The draw It was not easy, but it still takes a few months ”.