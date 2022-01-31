Lazio transfer market, Miranchuk far away. Tare thinks of alternatives

Aleksey Miranchuk further and further away from Lazio. The Russian from Atalanta has become, in recent days, the number one lead for the attack. Tare worked on it, in the next few hours maybe a new attempt will be made. The Biancoceleste leadership does not give up, they build a continuous wall from Bergamo: they do not accept the right of redemption, but push for the obligation. An operation that Lotito, struggling with the liquidity index, cannot afford. Muriqi away on loan with the right of redemption and so on entry must correspond a purchase with the same parameters. As reported by our editorial team, the patron of Lazio will try a further thrust. Very difficult operation. It is shortly before the end of the market, 20 hours are getting closer and closer.

THE ALTERNATIVES – The fact remains that Lazio continue the hunt for the attacker. Several names on the table: Lapadula, Zaza, Lasagna, Kalinic. Players looking for a raise and who play little in their respective clubs. However, it is not sure that someone will arrive to reinforce the biancoceleste attack. It is also possible that the situation remains this way. Frantic hours, few certainties. He expects the end of the market to understand more.

