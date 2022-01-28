Lazio transfer market, Muriqi-Maiorca in the final rush: the details

UPDATE AT 19.30 – Lazio and Mallorca continue to negotiate for Vedat Muriqithere is still no white smoke, but there are no slowdowns or particular problems between the two clubs. Lotito would like an onerous loan (about 1 million) with the right of redemption that can become an obligation under certain conditions (salvation of Mallorca, appearances and goals of Muriqi), a prospect that the Spaniards would be ready to accept, but lowering the ransom figure to 8-9 million. Too few for Lazio who want at least 11. Il Mallorca is willing to reach 11 million, but only on loan with the right of redemption. Without obligation, therefore. Now the ball is in the hands of Lazio who then he should try to convince Verona to sell Casale with the same formula and the same figures. Everything is decided in the next few hours, from here to tomorrow we will understand the fate of Muriqi.





UPDATE AT 16:20 – Confirmations arrive on the sale of Vedat Muriqi to the Majorca, now getting closer and closer. Gianluca Di Marzio, transfer market expert, revealed the possible figures of the negotiation with the Spanish club: “The operation could perhaps close as early as tomorrow. We are working on an onerous loan of 1 million euros and a right of redemption set at 12 million “.





UPDATE AT 11.30 – Muriqi trains in Formello, even if his future is not in Rome. The agreement between Lazio and Mallorca for the transfer of the Kosovar center forward is close and could be closed in the next few hours. The figure should be around 10 million, those required by Lotito to conclude the deal.





UPDATE AT 10.30pm – Authoritative confirmations arrive from Spain on the success of the deal. As reported by AS, Muriqi he will arrive in Palma as early as tomorrow to sign the new contract that will bind him to Majorca until the end of the season with a purchase option for the next. The two clubs would finally come to an agreement: medical examinations scheduled.





Lazio and Vedat Muriqi are one step away from goodbye. In these minutes, the negotiations with Mallorca have accelerated and the indiscretions raised by Spain regarding an ever closer closure are confirmed. According to what our editorial team gathered, in fact, Lazio and the Iberian club are dissolving, working to define the agreement in the next few hours.





