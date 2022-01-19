Lazio-Udinese 1-0 aet, the report cards: Samardzic grows, Lazzari convinces Sarri. Well Patric

Final result: Lazio-Udinese 1-0 aet

LAZIO

Reina 6 – Practically inactive first half, he was saved by a slip by Marusic at the end. He saves on Beto in the second half, then heaves a sigh of relief twice in extra time, on the conclusions of Arslan and Beto.

Lazzari 6.5 – The leg is there, the agreement with Felipe Anderson a little less but more because of the Brazilian. Lots of overlaps and good defensive work.

Luiz Felipe 6.5 – In total control in the first half. Success varies a lot and takes up little of the penalty area. It also holds up well against Beto.

Patric 6 – In the championship challenge he did not do very well, today he redeems himself by showing a sense of position, even if in the second half he trudges a bit on Success. Also very careful in marking on Beto. From 115 ‘ Vavro sv.

Marusic 6.5 – The defensive diagonal to close Success in the first half final is worth half a vote more. He stays more stuck, he is accurate in coverage. From 80 ‘ Hysaj 6 – It is almost never noticed, except for a bickering with Soppy in extra time. Experience to defend the precious advantage.

Milinkovic-Savic 6.5 – Difficult game for the Sergeant, which however is the most dangerous of his. Present in the area on inactive balls, he has the best opportunities in the second half, when he definitely rises in tone.

Lucas Leiva 6 – Geometries and substance in the middle of the field, he keeps a good watch on his opponents and sets the times with his usual personality. He goes out to save energy: he will serve in the next league match, against Atalanta. From 46 ‘ Cataldi 6.5 – Game changes and presence in the middle of the field, he suffers a bit after taking the yellow, which limits him in the coverage phase. The launch-assist for Immobile is worth the price of the ticket.

Luis Alberto 5.5 – It is not exactly the right match for him, also because in front of him there is Muriqi and not Immobile. Always a touch too much, he should speed up more and widen the game, instead he always looks for the central opening and misses a lot.

Anderson 5.5 – The physical condition is there (it helps a lot in coverage), it lacks a bit of clarity in the plays. Too many technical errors for a player with the quality of him, he goes to “tears”. From 103 ‘ Romero sv.

Muriqi 6 – Sarri gives him an opportunity, perhaps the last. The Kosovar is present in attack, engages Silvestri but fails to score. However, there was a commitment. From 71 ‘ Property 7 – His teammates look for him, his movements behind the defense, however, are read well and he ends up offside in a couple of circumstances.

Zaccagni 6 – Start with the right attitude, always in the heat of the game. He jumps over Becao and has him warned, then gradually disappears. In the final minutes of the first half he takes a big risk in a fortuitous clash: his ankle remains “under”, the impression is that he has been hurt very much. In fact, he is not part of the second half. From 46 ‘ Raul Moro 5.5 – It does not seem to be in the day but it is his biggest chance of the second half: good and lucky Udogie to save on his shot with a safe shot.

Maurizio Sarri 6 – He was looking for answers from some second lines. Well Patric and Lazzari, a little less Raul Moro. Muriqi does what he can, Ciro Immobile always removes the chestnuts from the fire. Luis Alberto, on the other hand, wastes a good opportunity; Will he be a starter against Atalanta?

UDINESE (edited by Mattia Alfano)

Silvestri 6.5 – Be careful when called upon. Ten minutes after kick-off, Muriqi’s close-range header is overcome with a great intervention.

Becao 7 – Mind the point, sometimes you take too many risks, but show off a sumptuous performance to say the least. In the first fraction, with a prodigious sliding entry he takes the ball from Muriqi’s feet, ready to reiterate at the net a stone’s throw from Silvestri.

Perez 6.5 – Leads the back line and often manages to anticipate Muriqi, asserting his reactivity. From 108 ‘Nuytinck sv

Zeegelaar 6.5 – Good his defensive readings. He does not particularly suffer from the advances of Felipe Anderson, well contained on the left.

Soppy 6 – Shy in the first 45 minutes, much more proactive in the second half even if it certainly doesn’t give Marusic a headache.

Samardzic 7 – Together with Success he is the most dangerous of the Friulians. He disengages and participates in the offensive phase, supporting the personal initiatives of his Nigerian comrade.

Jajalo 6 – Play without overdoing it, giving order to the Juventus midfield. Excellent also in the shielding phase. From 77 ‘ Arslan 6 – In the first extra time he hits the post directly from a set piece and gives Reina shivers.

Walace 6.5 – If Felipe Anderson is harnessed by the Friulians, the merit is also his, as he punctually manages to double the Brazilian winger never leaving Zeegelaar alone. From 90 ‘ Makengo 6 – Makes Walace catch his breath, giving Cioffi’s midfield fresh.

Udogie 6.5 – Perhaps his performance is not very courageous, it does not create big problems for Lazzari on that side. Shortly before the ninetieth, however, in a slip he sacrifices himself on the sure shot of Raul Moro and saves his.

Success 7 – The best of the Friulians. He gives the Juventus maneuver unpredictability, with continuous changes of direction and cuts in depth. He loads the team on his shoulders and touches the goal on two occasions. From 67 ‘ Beto 5.5 – Enters while the match is in progress but fails to break the match.

Chest 6.5 – He definitely does a great job for the team. Playing with his back to goal he manages to anticipate the Capitoline defenders, thus facilitating the ascent of the field of his teammates. From 108 ‘Nestorovski sv

Gabriele Cioffi 6 – His is a team that knows how to understand and adapt to the various moments of the match. Fields a three-man midfield, thus managing to clog the central streets. However, the choice to replace Success, the best player of the Friulians until then, was incomprehensible.