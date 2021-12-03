Lazio-Udinese 4-4, the report cards: Patric horror, Milinkovic is there. Impressive Beto and Success

LAZIO-UDINESE 4-4 – 16 ‘and 32’ Beto, 34 ‘Immobile, 44’ Molina, 51 ‘Pedro, 56’ Milinkovic-Savic, 81 ‘Acerbi, 90’ + 9 Arslan

LAZIO (report cards by Gaetano Mocciaro)

Reina 5.5 – Little reactive on the occasion of the first goal, he can do nothing about the other two conclusions. He puts a patch on 2-3 keeping Lazio alive.

Lazzari 5 – A continuous suffering. The repeated Friulian counter-attacks reveal his limits in the coverage phase.

Patric 4 – To say that it makes Luiz Felipe regret it is an understatement. Evening horror: he loses Beto on the occasion of the 0-1, he dances continuously, finally he leaves his team in 10 in the 56th minute, moreover one minute after an unexpected draw had been reached.

Unripe 6.5 – From zero to herothe British would say. He decides the game with a splendid blow that is worth 4-3. First an insufficient test where the chasms left at every Juventus restart are paid dearly.

Hysaj 5.5 – Among the least worst of the back ward. It is appreciated for its flexibility, starting on the left and continuing from the center. It accompanies the action that leads to 2-3.

Milinkovic-Savic 7 – When the going gets tough, the tough get to play. He puts his body and technique into the goal that is worth 3-3. Brilliant gesture, shooting around that changes the history of the match and maybe even the season of Lazio.

Cataldi 5 – The Friulian pressing puts him in difficulty and a few lost balls trigger dangerous counter-attacks, one of them is worth the 0-2. From 78 ‘Zaccagni sv

Luis Alberto 5.5 – The Spaniard is caged. Some good play that leads to nothing concrete and several lost balls. From 64 ‘ Basic 6.5 – Enter, brush for Acerbi and Lazio makes the sensational overtaking. Providential entrance, even if not sufficient for victory.

Pedro 6.5 – Of class and profession. He keeps up his own when all seems lost and something interesting is always born from his flashes.

Property 6.5 – The opposing defense leaves him very little space, he makes it enough by reopening the games and in the second half and keeping the bianconeri apprehensive throughout the second half.

Felipe Anderson 6 – His snatches manage to make a difference, even on a complicated evening. From one of his initiatives comes the 1-2. He leaves for tactical reasons after Patric’s expulsion. From 59 ‘ Radu 6 – Enter with the team that managed to find balance after the first half dancer.

Maurizio Sarri 5.5 – Gotti understands this well and exploits the weaknesses of his game. He manages to straighten the game in the interval, makes the changes even when the team finds himself in 10. But he doesn’t concede the goal of 4-4 in that way.

UDINESE (report cards by Andrea Piras)

Silvestri 5.5 – He can do nothing on Lazio’s goals, he tries unsuccessfully to oppose the overwhelming power and the desire for a comeback of the Biancocelesti players.

Perez 5.5 – It is not easy to face opponents like Pedro but he shows personality in trying to curb the qualities of the Spaniard. Not flawless on the occasion of the 2-3 biancoceleste, Acerbi loses on the occasion of the 4-3

Becao 6 – He gives and takes some against Immobile in an all-physical rustic duel. Surprised by Felipe Anderson’s cross on Immobile’s 1-2 but it is the only flaw of the match. He goes out with a muscle problem. From 74 ‘Nuytinck sv

Samir 5.5 – Constantly put under pressure by the biancoceleste forcing, not always stylistically perfect but in some cases effective. More in difficulty in the second half like all the defense. From 86 ‘Forestieri sv

Udogie 6 – On his side it is not easy to control Lazzari and Felipe Anderson. The Immobile network was born from a descent of the Brazilian. Best when it shows forward.

Molina 5 – Do and undo. Lethal when in the area he is served by Deulofeu signing the 3-1 goal. Naive when in the second half he earns the double yellow by intervening in a sprawling manner on Radu.

Walace 5.5 – He often lowers himself to help the rearguard on Lazio’s outbursts, recovering good balls from the edge of the area. Light on Immobile in the action that generates the 2-3. It keeps Acerbi in the game on the occasion of the 4-3. Expelled in the final.

Jajalo 6.5 – Play from the first minute by winning the ballot with Arslan. Draw a delightful rainbow on the occasion of the net made by Beto. There is a lot of density in the middle of the field. From 64 ‘Arslan 7 – Enter the most complicated moment for his team, find the 4-4 goal in full recovery.

Deulofeu 6 – Always dangerous with his foot on set piece. He packs Molina’s assist for the 3-1 goal with a restart. Half a vote in hand when he gives the ball to Milinkovic-Savic in the 3-3. From 75 ‘Soppy sv

Success 7 – With his body it is difficult to blow the ball. Precious for the counterattacks of Gotti’s team. Auspicious Beto’s 2-0 goal. From 64 ‘Pussetto 5.5 – He tries to escape the Lazio defenders in speed but does not leave his mark.

Beto 7.5 – He takes space behind Patric making the most of an assist from Jajalo and sending behind Reina with a precise header. At half an hour he signs the doubling with a sprint acceleration.

Luca Gotti 6 – Prepare the game by defending and then sting on the counterattack. In the first half this tactic pays great, in the second half Lazio reacts and their team slowly falls apart allowing a comeback. In the final, however, Arslan finds the winning leg for a very important point in terms of morale and classification.