Lazio-Udinese, Sarri: ‘In Naples I understood that we would have lost already from the warm-up’. Video
Tomorrow you will find Gotti, your former collaborator, what game will it be against Udinese?
“I listened to Gotti a lot when I was at Chelsea: he is a boy with an out-of-the-ordinary intelligence. He is on a good path and Udinese are giving little to his opponents, tomorrow a difficult match awaits us.”
How do you explain Lazio’s fluctuating results?
“Our difficulties are evident. In the matches that came after the Europa League and after the commitments of the National teams we recorded a very low average points. We played 3 games after the Nationals and collected 3 points, 5 after the Europa League, winning 4 points. In the other 6 games we scored 14 points. We need to understand what we are, understand the truth. We played excellent games and others totally discharged from the point of view of nervous energy. We are trying to understand the reasons for our problems, but we must have clear in mind where we want to go. When Liverpool took Klopp the first year he finished 12th and the second 8th. “
So will this be a transition year?
“We don’t have a tactical problem, but it’s more a head problem. Sometimes the team is flat, mentally disconnects, it’s an unconscious problem. When a team is passive, it loses regardless of form and tactics: it is necessary to preserve the right mentality with continuity, knowing how to manage nervous energies. On Sunday it was already clear from the warm-up that we would lose and this frustrates me “
Will he bring any changes to the team?
“In the last four home games we have conceded three goals, all from penalties. We were able to find stability in some circumstances.”
How can you get the best out of Felipe Anderson?
“Felipe Anderson has extraordinary qualities from every point of view. He is a sensitive guy: it is hard to keep the Brazilian out, because he is potentially a phenomenon. He has a very delicate character, he has a sensitivity different from the others. This is why he sometimes becomes fragile. It is difficult to reactivate it and it is difficult to make choices about him: if you take it off you risk losing it, if you put it inside you risk paying for his time “
What can you expect from the January market?
“I have never mentioned names, but I have only pointed out a few needs to the club. Long-term planning would be needed, starting to think about the next market sessions and not just seizing opportunities. By doing this you can build a good team”
You coaches are almost all united in condemning such a busy schedule
“When you play a lot, you play badly. I am a coach who likes to prepare matches focusing on weekly work, now we coaches have become almost television directors, we train only through videos. I have carried out this profession even without earnings and I had fun on the pitch all the same. The calendar needs to be remodeled “
Will he make any evaluations on Reina in goal? Could he play Strakosha?
“So far they have alternated between league and cups. The evaluations are carried out continuously, but both are playing”
Did Marusic return well?
“For now he has done more visits than training. From today he will start double sessions for a few days”
In addition to Immobile, there are few goals from the other strikers. Why?
“In some games we lack movement without the ball and so we become more predictable. We should manage some solutions better, but the attack is not our biggest problem.”
What elements will you take into consideration when choosing the formation after the bad match against Napoli?
“The match against Napoli was not played, and it was the third interpreted in this way during the season. After such a match one wonders whether to change a lot of it or to trust everyone. I still haven’t decided, but I am inclined to make almost everyone play again, otherwise it would be like throwing the cross on someone, when instead we all have to ask ourselves questions. Luiz Felipe suspended? Patric is the only right defender we have available, the first choice is him, then I’ll evaluate after training “.