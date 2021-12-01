Lazio-Udinese, Sarri: ‘In Naples I understood that we would have lost already from the warm-up’. Video

Tomorrow you will find Gotti, your former collaborator, what game will it be against Udinese?

“I listened to Gotti a lot when I was at Chelsea: he is a boy with an out-of-the-ordinary intelligence. He is on a good path and Udinese are giving little to his opponents, tomorrow a difficult match awaits us.”

How do you explain Lazio’s fluctuating results?

“Our difficulties are evident. In the matches that came after the Europa League and after the commitments of the National teams we recorded a very low average points. We played 3 games after the Nationals and collected 3 points, 5 after the Europa League, winning 4 points. In the other 6 games we scored 14 points. We need to understand what we are, understand the truth. We played excellent games and others totally discharged from the point of view of nervous energy. We are trying to understand the reasons for our problems, but we must have clear in mind where we want to go. When Liverpool took Klopp the first year he finished 12th and the second 8th. “

So will this be a transition year?

“We don’t have a tactical problem, but it’s more a head problem. Sometimes the team is flat, mentally disconnects, it’s an unconscious problem. When a team is passive, it loses regardless of form and tactics: it is necessary to preserve the right mentality with continuity, knowing how to manage nervous energies. On Sunday it was already clear from the warm-up that we would lose and this frustrates me “

Will he bring any changes to the team?

“In the last four home games we have conceded three goals, all from penalties. We were able to find stability in some circumstances.”