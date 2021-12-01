Lazio-Udinese: Sarri’s conference

Lazio: the words of Sarri

“Gotti listened to him a lot when I was at Chelsea: he is a boy with an out-of-the-ordinary intelligence. Udinese is on a good path he is giving little to his opponents, tomorrow a difficult game awaits us. Our difficulties are evident. In the matches that came after the Europa League and after the national team commitments, we recorded a very low average points. We are trying to understand the reasons for our problems, but we must have clear in mind where we want to go. We need a broader view than we are used to. We don’t have a tactical problem. When a team is passive, it loses regardless of the form and tactics: it is necessary to preserve the right mentality continuously. In the last four home games we have conceded three goals, all from penalties. We have managed to find stability in some circumstances. In some games we lack movement without the ball and thus become more predictable. Some solutions should be managed better, but the attack is not our biggest problem. “

About Felipe Anderson

“Felipe Anderson has extraordinary qualities from every point of view. He’s a sensitive guy: it’s hard to keep the Brazilian out, because he’s potentially a phenomenon.”

On the calendar

“When you play a lot, you play badly. I am a coach who likes to prepare matches by focusing on the weekly work. I did this profession even without earning and I enjoyed myself on the field anyway. The calendar needs to be remodeled “.

On the market

“It would take long-term planning, starting to think about the next transfer sessions. You can build a good team.”

About Reina and Strakosha

“So far they have alternated between league and cups. The evaluations are carried out continuously, but both are playing.”

About Marusic

“Marusic has had more visits than training. From today he will start double sessions for a few days”.

About Patric

“Luiz Felipe suspended? Patric is the only right defender we have available, he is the first choice, then I will evaluate after training”.