There Lazio to recover from the blow against Napoli andUdinese to find peace of mind after only one victory in the last eleven days: at 8.45 pm the kick-off of the last match of the 15th round of Serie A.

Maurizio Sarri confronts Luca Gotti, his collaborator at the time of Chelsea, and ranks (almost) the same eleven seen at the Maradona. In goal confirmed Reina, in defense on the right again Patric and in midfield the usual trio Milinkovic-Cataldi-Luis Alberto. In attack they will flank Property, Pedro (recovered from injury) e Felipe Anderson.

Udinese responds with 4-4-2, with Becao-Samir central pair in defense e Success-Beto in attack. Below, the choices of the two coaches.

Lazio-Udinese, the official formations:

Lazio (4-3-3): Reina; Lazzari, Patric, Acerbi, Hysaj; Milinkovic Savic, Cataldi, Luis Alberto; Pedro, Immobile, Felipe Anderson.

Available: Strakosha, Adamonis, Escalante, Leiva, Akpa Akpro, Vavro, Zaccagni, Radu, Moro, Marusic, Basic, Muriqi. Coach: Sarri.

Udinese (4-4-2): Silvestri; Perez, Becao, Samir, Udogie; Molina, Walace, Jajalo, Deulofeu; Success, Beto.

Available: Padelli, Carnelos, Zeegelaar, Arslan, Makengo, Nuytinck, Pussetto, Samardzic, Nestorovski, Forestieri, De Maio, Soppy. Herds Gotti