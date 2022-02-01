Lazio, Ultras challenge for the market: Sarri’s discontent

Market of Lazio under accusation, and the Biancocelesti Ultras organize a protest for Thursday to express dissent for the company’s work in January: the arrival of Cabral four minutes from the end of the negotiations was not enough, too little for an expected supporters definitely more. And while the messenger tells of a Maurizio Sarri on a rampage for a market that has not complied with his requests enough to put the renewal on stand-by for now pending the reflections at the end of the season, the biancoceleste fans are in turmoil.
Lazio market, Ultras on the attack
A project that does not exist and a ridiculous and improvised market: the statement from the Ultras of Lazio against the maneuvers of the company in the last transfer campaign is very hard. “A campaign of weakening”the Curva Nord ironizes, which meets outside Formello to express its dissent.