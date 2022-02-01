Lazio, Ultras challenge for the market: Sarri’s discontent

“The challenge is made at the stadium, on the field, in the presence and not just by writing on social networks. We have witnessed the usual ridiculous and improvised transfer market, the result of a project that does not exist. Lazio is ours and not of those who manage it!

Now enough, who really cares about this team can prove it now. Appointment Thursday 3 February at 13.00 outside the gates of Formello to shout all our contempt towards this club that doesn’t give a damn about its fans!

From expensive tickets to the weakening winter market campaign!

Never a step back, hands off Lazio!

Ultras Lazio “.