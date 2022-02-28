Lazio vs. Napoli (1-2): Goals | Without Chucky Lozano, Napoli is the leader

Midtime Editorial

The Naples regained the lead this Sunday thanks to a goal from the Spanish Fabian Ruiz in the discount in the match as a visitor against the Latium (2-1), seventh, in the 27th day of the A serieswhile the Rome (6th) was imposed on La Spezia (16th) 1-0 in stoppage time.

Lorenzo Insigne overtook the Neapolitans (62), who had just been eliminated on Thursday against Barcelona in the round of 32 of the Europe League 4-2, but was equalized by a goal from Spanish striker Pedro (89).

When everything seemed that the duel would end in a draw, fabian he scored the winning goal in stoppage time (90+4), leaving the Romans without a point and taking his team to the top of the table.

With this win, the Naples returns to the top of the ranking after the Milan and the Inter will draw on Friday against Udinese (14th) and at Genoa (19th).

The team led by the technician Luciano Spalletti, that did not count on the Mexican Hirving Lozano due to injury, he is level on points with the Milan and with a two point advantage over the Interwhile taking out the Juventus (4th) seven units.

The Rome He also won at the last breath thanks to the goal of the British Tammy Abraham penalty (90 + 8).

In other matches of the day, the Cagliari (17th) defeated in the field of Turin (11th) by 2-1 and the Hellas Verona (9th) defeated in his stadium the Venice (18th) 3-1.

