Lazio vs Porto: summary of the match, result, goals, qualification for the round of 16 | Europa League today | UEFA Europa League

The dragons qualified for the round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League after beating Lazio on aggregate (4-3). This Thursday, at the Olympic stadium, they tied 2-2, a result that had a Colombian stamp. Porto did their homework and qualified for the UEFA Europa League round of 16.

Ciro Immobile warned Diogo Costa very early and around 15′, after a poor delivery, he took advantage and took a shot that almost grazed the post of the goalkeeper’s left hand. He forgave the first but not the second. Just two minutes later. Another poor delivery and after an impressive ride, leaving Pepe on the road, he scored the 1-0 (2-2 aggregate).

Before the end of the first half, around 31′, Porto approached after a cross from the right and forced a free kick from Stefan Radu on Taremi after a play with Otavinho. The same affected was in charge of executing the collection. He did not forgive. In the complement, Taremi, who would be a figure of the match, assisted the Colombian to put the second. Matheus lowered her chest and defined her left leg. Great goal!

Towards the end of the match, Porto suffered with a 2-2 draw from Danilo Cataldi, which came over added time. However, they maintained a one-goal lead on aggregate that earned them a direct pass to the round of 16.

Relive the goals here:

Lazio 1-0 Porto: goal by Ciro Immobile, at 19 minutes, after stealing the ball in midfield.

Lazio 1-1 Porto: goal by Mehdi Taremi, from a penalty kick, at 31 minutes.

Lazio 1-2 Porto: goal by Matheus Uribe, at 68 minutes, after assistance from Taremi. The Colombian received in the area, lowered it from his chest and finished off at will.

Lazio 2-2 Porto: goal by Danilo Catali, at 90+4.