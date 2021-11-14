Lazio, what a blow! Official: Marusic positive at Covid

The Montenegrin would have tested positive at Covid. No official confirmation, but in the meantime he is neither on the field nor on the bench tonight

UPDATE AT 20:30 – Once the official status is reached, at this point it becomes fundamental for Maurizio Sarri hope in the overtime of the biancoceleste medical staff. The match against Allegri’s bianconeri is only seven days away and, at the moment, too Lazzari it’s not at its best. After leaving the pitch in the match against Marseille, Azzurro has been targeting the match against the for some time now bianconeri. But, in light of the latest news, it’s very important to get there in the best possible shape. Marusicin fact, in all likelihood he will be unavailable at least for the next challenge, hoping for a speedy recovery.

UPDATE AT 20:25 – The official press release of the Montenegro, which formalizes the positivity not only of Marusic but also of Kosovic. No communication, however, by the Lazio for the moment. Here is what we read from the official Montenegrin channels. “Montenegrin national team players Nebojsa Kosovic and Adam Marusic will not be available to train under Miodrag Radulovic for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against the Netherlands and Turkey. The aforementioned players were tested due to the mild symptoms of infection recorded and on that occasion, coronavirus positivity was ascertained. Both players were promptly isolated from the rest of the team and all necessary sanitary measures were applied for their further treatment“.

It rains in the wet at Lazio. After the physical problem of Lazzari and that of Immobile, another probable defection arrives in view of the match against the Bianconeri. According to what was reported by the De Telegraf, leading Dutch newspaper, Adam Marusic he would have tested positive for the swabs carried out yesterday. The alarm, in fact, was triggered after the positivity of Stefan Jovetic, who forced the whole group to undergo the test. According to what comes from the Netherlands, the only other player of the Montenegrin national team would have been the Biancoceleste. Not good news for Sarri in view of the next match against the bianconeri.

