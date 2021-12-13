Laziomania: Sassuolo who is planning is stronger than Sarri’s team? | A league

I’ll ask you the question that worries you right away: Sassuolo are stronger than Lazio without Milinkovic and Luis Alberto? He has a really good and prepared coach, Dionisi, he has a young, perky team, which goes to 2000 and plays very well, as well as at a very high pace. He has two European champions and on the bench Boga, not André Anderson and Muriqi. The question that worries us: two absences are enough to make us lower our level so much. Obviously yes, given how it worked for DO NOT build in recent years. And now let’s move on to the game.

LAZIO DESPITE THE GALA – Despite the fatigue and the bad performance on Thursday against Galatasaray, on a hard and really complicated field, Sarri’s boys take a long time. They bring order, force, try to argue, take the lead thanks to an excellent Zaccagni. Pedro finds brilliant solutions as always, but in front of Sassuolo he pushes, pushes, pushes, and finally we remember what it means to have a goalkeeper: Strakosha para, not always impossible things, but it will be nice when we choose an extreme defender between the two (it will probably be a third) because you need to have someone who is equal. Crazy to say, but that’s the way it is. The first half is beautiful, intense, Sassuolo deserves a draw but does not reach it. And this is a point for Gryffindor, that is, for a Lazio that is holding the field. On a field, Mapei, on which many big players have struggled, and in general almost everyone will struggle.

THE CENTRAL DILEMMA – In the second half Lazio’s legs turn less, and this heightens the slightly disturbing feeling: that in the 11, overall, Sassuolo is stronger than Lazio. Maybe only in this second half, with these men, but it is a feeling that has bothered me. I think it comes from an abused word, which in Reggio Emilia is instead made concrete, it’s a fact: programming. Sassuolo plans, and has been doing it for years, gives continuity, has invested in youngsters over the years they have improved, grown up, they have become strong, they are part of a collective that likes to play football, with the right timing and the right strength. And it shows. On the other side we are at the beginning, you see the dust, the concrete, the small cracks, the small problems. And the serious structural deficiencies, of markets after markets that are badly done, without really investing. And now let’s go to the singles.

WHO ENTERS – In the 11, Lazio were ahead, they played well. When Pedro was released, many of the solutions were blocked by Felipe Anderson’s poor streak, that when he plays so badly, so repulsive, he is not at all pleasant to watch. He succeeds little and nothing, enters a complex moment of the game, does not decide. And when one does not decide like this, the others will: Berardi totally invents the equalizer, but we have to be honest, Sassuolo deserved it. The doubling comes from another nice stuff by Berardi, with Anderson giving it up right away, never if he does something useful (and someone he will then tell me where Acerbi was, why, and why this championship is so low-level). Very good Basic: essentially, he would have deserved the goal for that racing car at the crossroads, too bad. Qhis is a good player, he could become really very useful, something about football our ds still remembers. Another one who has an indecent approach? Lazzari Manuel. The first, Anderson, should however be a reinforcement for Sarri. The other is obviously out of context, and he is not the only one who unfortunately or fortunately should change the air if he fails to change something in his way of doing football. Can I tell? Well André Anderson – yes, he still plays for Lazio – and pretty good even Muriqi: earns a red, shoves, is even served high. It does what it must, try to create preconditions. Whoever expects goals from him is obviously a visionary: it’s not Caicedo, which we dumped to keep him, but it’s not his fault.

PROGRAMMING – The fault lies with those who put these choices one after the other. Now time, calm down, this is not the serious defeat. This is almost there (even if it is bad to say it), there are other bad defeats. And we have already seen many. It is not this, but it should be a spur: the market is useless for patches, or to pull 20 million in the Bosphorus. Programming, this is for: taking players you need today, tomorrow they will become fundamental. Who knows if we are able to make this market, to understand the differences between the losses, to stop losing.