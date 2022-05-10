Lazy bowel: causes, treatments and remedies

Lazy bowel? Below we see all the possible reasons for this pathology and above all the possible remedies and treatments to be able to counter it.

If your gut is lazy, you are definitely in good company. Like you, they have the same problem four million Italians. Indeed, of Italians, given what emerged from a recent survey carried out among the experts of Siucp, the company that brings together colon proctologists.

The prevalence among women is clear, three for every man. “We noticed from the visits to the clinics that constipation is increasingly a “pink” disease”Explains Angelo Stuto, president of Siucp, the company that brings together Italian colon proctologists.

“They certainly have something to do with it fluctuations in female hormones and this explains why women suffer from it especially in the week before menstruation, in menopause and during pregnancy.

Causes and Cures of the Lazy Bowel

But it is also the fault of haste. In fact, women, including children, home and work, consider those ten minutes in the bathroom as a moment removed from commitments. It goes without saying that in the case of a slightly capricious bowel, the transition to real constipation becomes rapid.

pay more attention even to your little one, if you have children, because there is a increased incidence between them, even if there are no certain data yet. In their case, the ailment is of psychological origin. There are situations like school, the arrival of a little brother, a move from home, which sometimes seem unsolvable to them.

There constipation thus it becomes a way of keeping everything to oneself and not letting go. Finally, constipation is a characteristic of the elderly. Someone pharmacological treatmentsparticular diseases such as Parkinson’s, can in fact alter the intestinal balance.