Lazzerini and Altavilla illustrate the prospects of Ita – Economy

As a result of the pandemic “in December and January we canceled 849 flights, equal to 7% of the total”. This was stated by the CEO of Ita, Fabio Lazzerini, in a hearing at the Transport Commission of the Chamber, explaining that these flights have been canceled to save cash and costs “.

And on the loyalty program of the Volare company: “We left on October 15 and we have 226 thousand members, with a strong influence of great travelers”.

“I don’t care what happens to those people” of the old Alitalia who were not hired by Ita, “it’s not my problem because otherwise we become no longer a company that has to stay on the market but a Red Cross of the employees of the old Alitalia , which I’m not going to be. ” This was stated by the executive president of Ita, Alfredo Altavilla, in a hearing with the Transport Commission. “At the same time as the traffic trend, we interrupted the procedures for those people who were not needed”, he added, underlining that “we have saved 17 million, which would have been money lost by taxpayers”.

Since it started in October “we have carried 1.26 million passengers, with a turnover of just under 90 million euros”. Altavilla said this, adding that “the agreement with trade unions and professional organizations for the new contract was very important”. Altavilla specified that Ita was “the first company that launched the superior class on domestic flights”.

“The revenues of 2021 were 50% less than the industrial plan, influenced by some factors: pandemic, then we did not win the Sardinia tender and we could not start the advertising campaign to sell tickets until 10 am. October”.

“It is necessary to integrate the airline into an alliance on equal terms that guarantees growth and positive economic results and exploits and enhances the potential of Fiumicino and Linate to generate traffic for Ita Airways, avoiding becoming the spare wheel of other carriers to trust in Europe “. Altavilla explained that “we are talking about an equity alliance” and there are “contacts with multiple operators both in Europe and outside Europe”. Altavilla specified that “the conditions are in place to accelerate this process and close within the first half of the year”.