LBlock, Best Cryptocurrency 2022! Very little to the explosion

The world of cryptocurrencies is dominated by an undisputed King: i Bitcoin! Yet, if this is the digital currency par excellence, the Crypto landscape is one of the largest and according to many investors and analysts there are other coins destined to explode this year.

Bitcoins for small investors currently have a big problem and that is that the moment has passed, or their price per unit is so high, with a figure that now fluctuates between $ 30,000 and $ 40,000 per unit, which allows small investors to buy only a few fractions. These characteristics have in fact now made Bitcoins what is called a “Store of value”, that is, a limited and expensive commodity like precious metals, such as gold, suitable for long-term investments.

According to many cryptanalysts, the currency that will dominate the scene, defined by many as the “Best investment 2022” is Lucky Block.

The strengths of this new digital currency are more than one, certainly the technology behind it and which aims to build the world’s first crypto lottery. Then, the operation of marketing which allowed the purchase of a limited number of tokens in absolute pre-sale, even before the launch on PancakeSwap that is the ICO phase (Initial Coin Offer) with a 25% discount.

Why is Lucky Block cryptocurrency a better investment than Bitocin in 2022?

Lucky Block it is not just a cryptocurrency, but a very large associated token project that uses the Binance Blockchain. In fact, Lucky Block aims to create one crypto-lottery worldwide where blockchain protocols are used for mining.

Leaving aside the token, that is the cryptocurrency, for a moment LBLOCK strictly speaking, the project as a whole presents many points of innovation also for the online gamblingabove all because it guarantees greater safety as well as greater speed in assigning the winnings.

In short, Lucky Block on the one hand it is presented as a classic digital currency with the classic investment possibilities that cryptocurrencies present, i.e. the purchase of token in the hope that the price will go up. On the other hand, those who own Lucky Block tokens can also participate in the crypto-lottery, with all the advantages that this entails.

In addition to safety for example, as we have already observed, a cryptographic lottery it also guarantees greater speed in payments, an aspect that can present many problems and long times in classic lotteries, even online ones and especially if the winnings are substantial.

The “pre-sale” phase for the LBLOCK cryptocurrency is over. The ICO phase (Initial Coin Offer) begins now

Let us now leave the revolutionary aspects of one crypto-lottery and we come to Lucky Block token (LBLOCK).

This presents itself as an important investment not only for the technological aspect that supports it, but also for a brilliant operation of marketing who launched it.

Lucky Block it was in fact sold in “preselection”, ie in advance. Now, first of all we need to make a difference, between the terms and “Presale” And ICO, acronym the latter which stands for “Initial Coin Offer”, that when it comes to digital currencies there are two distinct phases.

The presale is a phenomenon that precedes the ICO. The difference lies in the fact that the presale token is sold when it is still under development, in order to raise the funds needed to support the project, and which is why in this phase the price is discounted.

In the case of Lucky Block, the presale included a price reduction compared to the launch on PancakeSwap between 20-25%, with 50 million tokens offered for sale.

The explanation for this discount lies in the fact that generally selling tokens when the project is still under development presents greater risks, for example if, absurdly, the project failed.

In the case of Lucky Block, the “presale” phase has already been passed and we are in the ICO phase, which as a limitation makes it impossible to purchase the tokens by paying them directly in euros or dollars, but it is necessary to buy first BNB (Binance Smart Chain).

According to many analysts, however, the presale is not a big deal marketing, this is because in fact many investors get rid of their purchased tokens immediately after launch. That is, they buy a quantity of cryptocurrencies in the “presale” phase a discounted price, but these are immediately exchanged so as to obtain the certain profit due to the increase in price with respect to the purchase. This action has the consequence of a capital flight from the cryptocurrency market immediately after the launch with negative effects on the price per unit.

How did the “pre-sale” phase of the 2022 Lucky Block cryptocurrency work?

As for the presale phase Lucky Block was traded 0.0000002418 BNB, where the abbreviation BNB stands for Binance Smart Chain, since at the moment in the presale phase only this cryptocurrency could be used for the purchase of the token, which is still in force in the ICO phase. In fact, if you buy LBLOCK now on PancakeSwap you cannot pay with fiat coins such as euros or dollars, but you have to buy BNB first.

As for the launch phase, the fixed price was 0.0000003061 BNB, which has already risen a lot.

A notice on the official website of the Lucky Block cryptocurrency warns that a new mobile app will be launched on March 21, 2022 and will allow not only to manage LBLOCK tokens, but also the possibility to play the decentralized global lottery. At the moment 1 Lucky Block is worth $ 0.0021.

Instructions for purchasing LBLOCK on PancakeSwap

We come to the current purchase possibilities, about which we have already said that Lucky Block has passed the presale phase and is now in the ICO phase after the launch on PancakeSwap, so let’s go into how the token acquisition works.

The first step is to have a digital wallet (Trust Wallet or Metamask for example), for the exchange of cryptocurrencies and buy some BNBs, making sure it’s right Binance Smart Chain, the only coin with which at this stage you can buy Lucky Block tokens.

The digital Wallet must now be connected to PancakeSwap, at this point it will be necessary to enter the address of the Lucky Block contract in the browser (0X2CD96E8C3FF6B5E01169F6E3B61D28204E7810BB), specifying the amount of coins you want to buy.

Loozer Vlogs he explains step by step in his YouTube video how to buy LBLOCK on PancakeSwap:

What to do if you don’t find your LBLOCK cryptocurrency in the digital wallet

After buying the Lucky Blocks in presale or during the ICO you will happen to not physically see your new tokens in the Wallet you have chosen, after the purchase: DO NOT PANIC!

It simply has to be done a manual operation two clicks to add the tokens to the wallet, remembering in general that when you execute a transaction on an exchange platform or a Wallet, it still remains registered.

In the case of Trust Wallet just click on the icon at the top right in the app, search “LBLOCK” between the currencies and you will see the button appear that asks you to manually add the token, now it will ask us to copy the smart contract, simply copy and paste the following string: 0x2cD96e8C3FF6b5E01169F6E3b61D28204E7810Bb.

As you can see the LBLOCK tokens are now on yours Wallet. This operation must be performed both by those who bought the coins in presale, and therefore now that the token has been launched, they can redeem them, and by those who buy it on PancakSwap.