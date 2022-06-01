LCDLF2 production issues warning to Laura Bozzo after strong insults against Ivonne Montero | VIDEO

the things in ‘The House of the Famous 2‘ they go up more and more in level, because between the fights, the romances and the rumors, the participants begin to let their true face emerge before the public eye, the same one that witnessed the confrontation between Laura Bozzo and Ivonne Montero.

Well, although the original conflict was not with the vedette, the Peruvian only needed Montero to try to calm her down to attack her, denigrating her as a woman and disqualifying her for having a full sexual life.

“And you (Yvonne Montero) decide on a man because the example you set for your daughter is horrible, going from bed to bed,” he said. Laura Bozzo between screams.

before this Yvonne Montero He replied “no my queen, you are not going to tell me what I have to do”, which only made the Peruvian more furious, who continued to shout against the vedette.

For her part, Natalia Alcocer, who was the one with whom she was originally discussing Laura Bozzotold the Peruvian that she was an old woman and that she would not fight with her, which made the driver get out of her boxes, after which she ranted against Montero.

For this reason, Alcocer intervened again, assuring that Bozzo She had no right to express herself like that about women who are mothers, for which she called her “crazy”.

After the meeting between the famous, the production of LCDLF2 issued a warning in which he said that he would not tolerate disrespect or discriminatory speeches, which Internet users interpreted as a direct threat to what was shouted by Laura Bozzowho during the broadcast of the message remained serious and with an expression tending to annoyance.

“None of you is going to be happy to be associated with discriminatory speeches, offensive, aggressive, disqualifying speeches or speeches that threaten the dignity of another person,” he was heard saying in LCFLF2.

For its part, Yvonne Montero did not allow comments from Laura Bozzo affected him and even joked with his classmates saying that he would sleep with Lewis that day, since according to what they say “he goes from bed to bed”.

Given this, the followers of the vedette took the time to edit messages and clips of support for their idol in which they assure that she is “the true queen of reality.”

KEEP READING:

“Potro” Caballero comes out of the House of the Famous after threat of Laura Bozzo to bite her private parts

The House of Celebrities 2: Who is Juan Vidal, Cynthia Klitbo’s ex who kisses Niurka?