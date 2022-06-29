LCDLF2: Who left “La Casa de los Famosos 2” today, Monday, June 27? This is the seventh expelled

Behind the expulsion of Niurka of “The House of the Famous“, Telemundo’s reality show was convulsed, because the inhabitants could not believe that a character with such force came out. However, the fans cried out for the “scandal woman” to leave after the insults and plots she made inside the House.

Niurka She exploded against the reality show and accused them of wanting to make her look bad in front of the public, in addition to tarnishing her image as an artist. The vedette promised never to return to the galas of “Lto the House of the Famous”However, the promise did not last long, because this Monday, June 27, he appeared in the program hosted by Héctor Sandarti.

“The empress” came to the program with a diva attitude and even took the opportunity to complain about how badly they supposedly made her look. True to her custom, the Cuban kept nothing to herself.

Niurka at the gala this Monday

This day things have been very explosive within LCDLF2well Yvonne Montero she found out that she is the target of criticism from her peers and that they have actually been betraying her behind her back.

Ivonne Montero is prey to accusations in LCDLF2

The actress broke down in tears upon discovering everything that Daniella Navarro and Laura Bozzo They have pointed out about her, because they do not stop attacking her and planning ways to make her look bad in front of the inhabitants. Let’s remember that Montero is nominated, however, the public has the last word about her and apparently the reality fans are in favor of her.

Who is the seventh expelled from The House of Famous 2?

The nominees to get out of “The House of the Famous 2″ today June 27 are Osvaldo Ríos, Salvador Zerboni, Ivonne Montero and Rafael Nieves. This time the house leader was unable to save a nominee because he put this task to a vote, causing them to be sanctioned by the production.

The expelled will be known today at 8:00 p.m. on the Telemundo channel.

Yvonne Montero It was the first save of the night, to the bad surprise of Laura Bozzo who called her a “traitor” just as she left the SUM. The actress turned a deaf ear to the Peruvian’s comments and celebrated being able to remain within LCDLF2.

With 53% of the votes, the expelled is Osvaldo Ríos. The actor remained motionless before the announcement while Salvador Zerboni shouted and jumped with emotion at the news and thanked the public for the salvation, leaving Osvaldo alone who will have to leave the Telemundo reality show thanks to the public’s decision.

Last week there was a strong fight between Zerboni and Ríos after the veteran actor kissed Salvador on the mouth. The situation got so tense “The House of the Famous”, that Osvaldo he begged Nacho to save him from the nomination, because he did not want to face Salvador Zerboni in the SUM.

The kiss of Osvaldo Ríos to Salvador Zerboni would have caused the expulsion of the actor

However, things did not turn out well for Osvaldo Rios. Tomorrow, Tuesday, we will know his reaction at the “La Casa de los Famosos” gala.

Keep reading:

Niurka keeps her promise and creates a scandal in LCDLF2; This is how he ranted against Héctor Sandarti

From LCDLF2, Ivonne Montero arouses envy with a bikini that reveals her marked abdomen | VIDEO