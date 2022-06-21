LCDLF2: Who left La Casa de los Famosos today, Monday, June 20? Niurka expelled!

The House of the Famous is more controversial than ever. Since Yvonne Huntsman became the weekly leader, the actress became a target of criticism and the “bad vibes” of Niurka, who does not stop throwing insults at the actress of “El Tigre de Santa Julia”. The fans assure that the bad attitude of the vedette will cost her being the sixth expelled from LCDLF2.

Although it was originally believed that Niurka She knew how to handle herself perfectly within the reality show, the truth is that “the empress” did not take long to get her claws out and now she is one of the most hated members of LCDLF2. Fans of the show brand her as manipulative, misogynistic, and rude. Apparently her strategy did not work out for the Cuban, because instead of seeing herself as a great strategist, her public image is being shattered in La Casa de los Famosos 2.

There is so much hate towards Niurka, that even her daughter Romina Marcos has had to come to her defense on several occasions, clarifying that her mother is only playing a character in the reality show and that she is doing what she is asked. Although the public still does not believe it.

Secondly, Laura Bozzo She has become one of the most beloved inhabitants of the house. The entrance of the Peruvian was surrounded by controversy and there were even those who criticized the decision to include her, however, “the people’s lawyer” managed to win over the public and is already the protagonist of the best memes of La Casa de los Famosos 2.

Who is the sixth expelled from La Casa de los Famosos this Monday, June 20?

This week’s nominees are Lewis Mendoza, Salvador Zerboni, Daniella Navarro and Niurka. The bets are on the expulsion of the Cuban from LCDLF2. However, the public’s decision will be known today at 8:00 p.m. at Telemundo’s Expulsion Gala.

Niurka Today she becomes the sixth expelled from La Casa de los Famosos 2. With more than 50% of the public votes, the Cuban leaves the reality show.

Social media users celebrated with memes the output of Niurka of The House of Celebrities 2. In a couple of weeks, the Cuban became the most hated inhabitant due to the insults with which she addressed certain members of the reality show. The public did not forgive her for being so “poisonous” and she voted for her expulsion.

Through tears, Niurka expressed feeling liberated after leaving the reality show and thanked the public:

“I am proud, I left the most honest of me, the most transparent of me in the house. I am like a pit bull who defends his people.”