“Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris” Launched A Strong Statement With The Show Open To The Public At The Symbolic Parvis Des Droits De L’Homme, Transformed For The Occasion In The Parvis Of The Rights Of Men And Women

An incredible show broadcast in more than 30 countries

– 26 Ambassadors and Ambassadors L’Oréal Paris, 19 fashion designers, 20 artists –

to invite men and women to take a stand against harassment in public places

PARIS, October 4, 2021 / PRNewswire / – On Sunday October 3, L’Oréal Paris defended the rights of women on the catwalk, paying homage to an emancipated and inclusive vision of beauty. As an Official Partner of Paris Fashion Week®, L’Oréal Paris hosted its show open to the public at the Parvis des Droits de l’Homme, a symbolic place in Paris where the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was first adopted.

To view the multimedia press release, please click on: https: //www.multivu.com/players/uk/8962951-le-defile-loreal-paris-bold-statement-with-public-runway-show/

This is the fil rouge of the show: an ode to emancipation and the value of diversity to reflect the commitment of L’Oréal Paris to support all women. This core value is further represented by the Stand Up – Against Harassment in Public Places project which aims to teach people to take a stand against harassment in public places and to help women be free to walk fearlessly around the world.

In a special year marking the 50th Anniversary of the iconic ‘Why are you worth’ claim, this bold approach resonated as a powerful feminist statement on the individual worth and commitment of L’Oréal Paris to support women around the world. .

Defending the rights of women on the catwalk

This year “Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris” has diverged from classic fashion shows by celebrating the brand’s values, freedom of movement and self-expression. Housed at the Parvis des Droits de L’Homme – esplanade at the foot of the Palais de Chaillot with a panoramic view of the Eiffel Tower – where the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was first adopted – the show transformed the historic space into the Parvis of Rights of Man and Woman.

This empowered approach was designed to amplify the Stand Up project – Against harassment in public places, launched in 2020 and currently present in over 20 countries. As a feminist and feminist brand, L’Oréal Paris believes that women should be free to walk the world without fear of harassment and strongly believe in their own worth.

An incredible cast of L’Oréal Paris Ambassadors and Ambassadors

Fourth edition from 2017, “Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris” is a unique opportunity to bring together L’Oréal Paris Ambassadors and Ambassadors on the runway in Paris.

This year Katherine Langford, Yseult, Camille Razat, Nidhi Sunil, Jaha Dukureh and Bebe Vio made their catwalk debut.

The iconic Helen Mirren is back on the catwalk with her unmistakable charisma and her timeless beauty. For Aishwarya Rai, Camila Cabello, Amber Heard, Aja Naomi King, Liya Kebede, Cindy Bruna, Soo Joo Park, Luma Grothe and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau it was a pleasant return.

Inclusive looks for all women

L’Oréal Paris shared the beauty trends of the show with its consumers. Val Garland, Global Make-up Artist L’Oréal Paris and her team of make-up artists have created inclusive beauty looks for all skin tones and ages, while Hair Guru Stéphane Lancien and her team have created beautiful and surprising hairstyles. For the fourth edition, “Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris” embraced the synergy between beauty and fashion and shared it on a global scale.

The show in detail:

The partner Maison of “Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris” were: Alexandre Blanc, Ami, Azzaro, Balmain, Coperni, EgonLab, Elie Saab, Ester Manas, Giambattista Valli, Koché, La Fetici, Mossi, Mugler, Nicola Lecourt Mansion, Olivier Theyskens, Pierre Hardy, Rokh, Uniform, Xuly Bët.

L’Oréal Paris

L’Oréal Paris is the number one beauty brand in the world. But it’s more than a beauty brand: it’s a brand that empowers women. Through its pioneering products and services, L’Oréal Paris enables every woman to take her life in hand, believe in herself, take the place she deserves in society and make change. At the heart of what the brand embodies is the famous French je ne sais quoi, a vision of self-confidence to instill a sense of self-worth in every woman. The brand’s French heritage is essential to its DNA, a vision it expresses on the world stage with its participation in the most glamorous events, projecting Parisian excellence and French diversity around the world. The superior efficacy of L’Oréal Paris formulas has been tried and tested by over 110 years of experience not only to deliver visible and proven results, but also to innovate the future of the beauty world.

