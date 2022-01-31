Le Donatella, the bikini explodes on sight: “Back to the origins”

Incredible moment for all the fans of the duo of Le Donatella, breathless in front of an unexpected show. The twin freaks everyone out with her sex appeal!

Difficult to forget them and impossible to do without. Pop’s terrible twins are a force of nature and overwhelm everyone with their joie de vivre and engaging irony. Silvia and Giulia Provvedialias The Donatellathey seem to have an infinite vitality and fans are never satisfied.

Moreover, it is difficult to remain indifferent to this duo of beauties, to which is added an endless self-irony, as the fans of the first hour know well, who follow them from their exploit at X Factor in 2012. Today the Modenese are the owners of a profile shared on social networks dobe publish glamorous shots alternating with more sarcastic videos and photos.

This is not the case with the last photo posted, which sees the blondie Giulia while enjoying her beach holidays, showing off her hair wet from the saltiness and a very respectable pin-up physique.

With a coconut with a straw on hand, the 28-year-old poses with a dazzling smile, showing off a phenomenal physique, with a bursting décolleté underlined by braided bikini.

Giulia de Le Donatella enjoys the Mauritius Islands

For a few days, in fact, after some vicissitudes related to the health emergency and bad weather, Giulia has finally managed to reach theIndian island in the company of a dear friend and now she enjoys the warmth and crystal clear water.

“Back to the origins!” the singer happily writes, who perhaps remembers in part the experience lived in Honduras in 2015when he participated in theIsland of the Famous together with his sister. For the record, the twins swept that edition.

What is certain is that the fans did not stand by and rushed to the bulletin board to comment on this show: “You are really beautiful beautiful 👏 “ they could only write.