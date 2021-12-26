Le Gardien: “Adli to Milan for being a top. Remember Zidane and De Bruyne ”- EXCLUSIVE

To find out more about Yacine Adli, the AC Milan player, our editorial team interviewed the journalist Nicolas Le Gardien

There is great curiosity to see it at work Yacine Adli. The midfielder of the Milan, on loan to Bordeaux, is enjoying his season in Ligue 1. Purchased until 2026, the AC Milan club decided to leave the 2000 class on loan until the end of the season. To find out more, our editorial team interviewed exclusively Nicolas Le Gardien, journalist of “La Sud Ouest”. Here’s what he said.

Good morning. Can you describe what kind of player is Yacine Adli? “He is a versatile midfielder, who can play close to a more defensive midfielder in front of the defense, but he is better as number 8 in a 4-3-3 or an offensive position. He has good technical qualities, he always wants to play forward with a good eye and passing quality. When he arrived in Bordeaux in January 2019, he was still a “child” and has improved physically in a very difficult French league in this respect. Now, I think he needs to improve even more in the management of the games: play always fast, he takes risks and loses balls, sometimes dangerous for his team. He knows he has to find a balance in his game. He can also improve in defensive repositioning. “

Is there a player from the present or from the past that he can be compared to? “With all proportions maintained, he has a similar style to Zidane when Zidane starts playing in Ligue 1 (in Bordeaux). Or de Bruyne when he started in Wolfsburg.”

Do you think he can do well in Milan and in the Italian league right away? “I don’t know much about the Italian league, but I think it will be difficult at the beginning, he will have to find his place in the team and” discipline “his game. But he is also a very intelligent boy and with time and his qualities, he can become important for Milan “.

Milan plays with a 4-2-3-1. In your opinion, what role can you best express yourself in? “It’s the same Bordeaux system as today. Petkovic uses it as a” 10 “, but he can also play left or right in a” false winger “position that enters the axis when the team has the ball. He can also play in front of the ball. defense with a true defensive midfielder “.

Do you think knowing that Adli will be an AC Milan player in June is influencing him currently on the pitch? “He had difficulties during the negotiations in August, but the solution found alleviates him. He has had a good first part of the season with his qualities and his flaws. He is a good boy and is very involved in the game and in the life of the club. squad”.

Do you think Adli wants to come to Milan as early as January, if there is the possibility, or does he prefer to finish the season with Bordeaux? “No, I think he prefers to finish the season with Bordeaux. But I’m not sure if he decides …”

