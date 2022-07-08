Le Grand Quiz – Special Memory: discover the questions – Le Grand Quiz
Discover the questions of the Great Special Memory Quiz presented by Hélène Mannarino
QUESTION 1
What color is the car Justin Timberlake is dancing in front of? (12s)
HAS Black
B Red
VS Yellow
D Blue
CORRECTION
D Blue
QUESTION 2
Which drawing corresponds to the sentence you have just memorized?
|
HAS
B
VS
|
CORRECTION
B
QUESTION 3
How should we write:
“TWELVE SOFT SHOWERS”? (15s)
HAS SEHCUOD EZUOD SECUOD
B SECUOD SEHCUOD EZUOD
VS SEHCUOC SECUOP SESUOLB
CORRECTION
B SECUOD SEHCUOD EZUOD
QUESTION 4
Which series of animals is in the same order as the series of cries we just heard? (12s)
HAS Lion, cat, hen, dog, trout, cow, cat
B Cow, cat, hen, dog, lion, goat, cat
VS Cow, dog, hen, cat, elephant, lion, goat
D Cow, dog, cat, lion, hen, goat, goat
CORRECTION
B Cow, cat, hen, dog, lion, goat, cat
QUESTION 5
Which animal did we hear twice? (12s)
HAS Goat
B Dog
VS Cat
D Caterpillar
CORRECTION
VS Cat
QUESTION 6
Chantal Lauby says we see her 7 times, but how many times does she say we see her “a little”? (10s)
HAS 1 time
B 2 times
VS 3 times
D 5 times
CORRECTION
HAS 1 time
QUESTION 7
Which emoticon is behind number 6? (12s)
|
HAS
B
D
VS
|
CORRECTION
B
QUESTION 8
Do you remember the question about the extract from Asterix?
How many times did Chantal Lauby say that we saw her? (10s)
HAS 1 time
B 3 times
VS 7 times
D 12 times
CORRECTION
VS 7 times
QUESTION 9
Which of these words were spoken by Évelyne Dhéliat? There are several answers to provide. (12s)
HAS Disturbance
B Weather report
VS Temperature
D Snow
CORRECTION
A, C and D
QUESTION 10
What was the answer to the 3rd question of this quiz? (10s)
HAS SEHCUOD EZUOD SECUOD
B SECUOD SEHCUOD EZUOD
VS SEHCUOC SECUOP SESUOLB
CORRECTION
B SECUOD SEHCUOD EZUOD
QUESTION 11
What have I changed in my outfit? (12s)
HAS My shoes
B My watch
VS Earring
D My belt
CORRECTION
D My belt
QUESTION 12
1– How many photos of models were spread out on the table? (12s)
HAS 2
B 6
VS 8
D 10
CORRECTION
B 6
QUESTION 13
2– How many matches did Jacques Villeret use for his Eiffel Tower? (12s)
HAS 847 622
B 247 322
VS 346 422
D 458 422
CORRECTION
VS 346 422
QUESTION 14
An article has been forgotten, which one?
HAS carrots
B Toothbrush
VS The Battery
D the loaf of bread
CORRECTION
VS The Battery
QUESTION 15
What combination must be made to see the action in the right order?
HAS 1234
B 4321
VS 2431
D 3241
CORRECTION
D 3241
QUESTION 16
On which excerpt did you hear a dental drill?
|
|
|
|
|
HAS Jennifer
|
B Indochina
|
VS Julien Dore
|
D Angela and Dua Lipa
CORRECTION
HAS Jennifer
QUESTION 17
What letter was common to the 4 words you saw appear? (15s)
HAS E
B I
VS F
CORRECTION
B I
QUESTION 18
Which fish were not mentioned in the excerpt you just saw?
HAS Sole
B Salmon
VS Tuna
D Turbot
CORRECTION
VS and D
QUESTION 19
If we respect the order of the memorized words, which proposition corresponds to their opposites? (15s)
HAS Buy Silly End Outside
B Outside Buy Silly Fin
VS Silly Buy Out End
D End Outside Buy Silly
CORRECTION
B Outside Buy Silly Fin
QUESTION 20
Which drawing corresponds to the sentence you have just memorized? (12s)
|
HAS
B
VS
|
CORRECTION
HAS
QUESTION 21
What have I changed in my outfit? (12s)
HAS My shoes
B My watch
VS Earring
D My belt
CORRECTION
VS Earring
QUESTION 22
What are the last two digits of the 2CV license plate? (12s)
HAS 92
B 75
VS 48
D 22
CORRECTION
B 75
QUESTION 23
Which drawing illustrates the correct route to come to my place? (15s)
|
HAS
B
VS
|
CORRECTION
B
QUESTION 24
What animal was the battery associated with? (12s)
HAS The snake
B The rabbit
VS Cat
D Fish
CORRECTION
D Fish
QUESTION 25
What sport is practiced in the second extract of this montage? (12s)
HAS Golf
B Karate
VS Bowling
D Basketball
CORRECTION
D Basketball
QUESTION 26
What was the dominant color of bowling pins? (12s)
HAS White
B Red
VS Black
D Green
CORRECTION
VS Black
QUESTION 27
According to the same code how should we write:
“The stutterer is in a tutu” 15s
HAS La biogre ast on tata
B Li bigoi ist in toto
VS The bigou ist e tete
D Lo bugri ist an tata
CORRECTION
B Li bigoi ist in toto
QUESTION 28
Which list of colors corresponds to the order of the stored images? (15s)
HAS Yellow, red, green, orange
B Yellow, green, red, orange
VS Yellow, green, orange, red
D Yellow, orange, red, green
CORRECTION
B Yellow, green, red, orange
QUESTION 29
According to Jeff Tuche, if you have the cream… (12s)
HAS you have the cheese
B You don’t have sunburn
VS You have a raclette
D you have the cake
CORRECTION
B You don’t have sunburn
QUESTION 30
What was the 5th word on the list to memorize? (12s)
HAS Pen
B bonobos
VS headset
D Trash can
CORRECTION
VS headset
QUESTION 31
What is the name of trout? (12s)
HAS arthur
B Guinevere
VS Leodagan
D The Lady of the Lake
CORRECTION
B Guinevere
QUESTION 32
What was the subject of the second question? (12s)
HAS astronautics
B astrophysics
VS Astrology
D astronomy
CORRECTION
VS Astrology
QUESTION 33
How many questions did Alain Chabat ask? (12s)
HAS 2
B 4
VS 6
D 8
CORRECTION
VS 6
QUESTION 34
What word is this morse code for? (15s)
HAS Father
B hobby
VS mom
D Tata
CORRECTION
HAS Father
QUESTION 35
What does Brigitte Bardot say? (12s)
HAS CRACK BOOM HU
B PADAM PLOC STOP QUIZ
VS SESAME POW FLOP WIZZ
D SHEBAM POW BLOP WIZZ
CORRECTION
D SHEBAM POW BLOP WIZZ
QUESTION 36
Which of these terms does not rhyme with any of the memorized words? (15s)
HAS Charm
B Pumpkin
VS Somersault
D Belly
CORRECTION
VS Somersault
QUESTION 37
On May 14, in which city did Marianne James perform her show? (12s)
HAS Reims
B Toulouse
VS Mulhouse
D New York
CORRECTION
B Toulouse
QUESTION 38
What background color was there not? (12s)
HAS RED
B GREY
VS PINK
CORRECTION
B GREY
QUESTION 39
What does: PRLMPNPN (12s) mean?
HAS Pepperoni
B Perlimpinpin
VS Filipina
CORRECTION
B Perlimpinpin
QUESTION 40
In his music video, in front of which blue object was Justin Timberlake dancing? (12s)
HAS An inflatable dummy
B A washing machine
VS A bench
D A car
CORRECTION
D A car