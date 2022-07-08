Le Grand Quiz – Special Memory: discover the questions – Le Grand Quiz

Discover the questions of the Great Special Memory Quiz presented by Hélène Mannarino

QUESTION 1

What color is the car Justin Timberlake is dancing in front of? (12s)

HAS Black

B Red

VS Yellow

D Blue

QUESTION 2

Which drawing corresponds to the sentence you have just memorized?

HAS B VS

QUESTION 3

How should we write:

“TWELVE SOFT SHOWERS”? (15s)

HAS SEHCUOD EZUOD SECUOD

B SECUOD SEHCUOD EZUOD

VS SEHCUOC SECUOP SESUOLB

QUESTION 4

Which series of animals is in the same order as the series of cries we just heard? (12s)

HAS Lion, cat, hen, dog, trout, cow, cat

B Cow, cat, hen, dog, lion, goat, cat

VS Cow, dog, hen, cat, elephant, lion, goat

D Cow, dog, cat, lion, hen, goat, goat

QUESTION 5

Which animal did we hear twice? (12s)

HAS Goat

B Dog

VS Cat

D Caterpillar

QUESTION 6

Chantal Lauby says we see her 7 times, but how many times does she say we see her “a little”? (10s)

HAS 1 time

B 2 times

VS 3 times

D 5 times

QUESTION 7

Which emoticon is behind number 6? (12s)

HAS B D VS

QUESTION 8

Do you remember the question about the extract from Asterix?

How many times did Chantal Lauby say that we saw her? (10s)

HAS 1 time

B 3 times

VS 7 times

D 12 times

QUESTION 9

Which of these words were spoken by Évelyne Dhéliat? There are several answers to provide. (12s)

HAS Disturbance

B Weather report

VS Temperature

D Snow

QUESTION 10

What was the answer to the 3rd question of this quiz? (10s)

HAS SEHCUOD EZUOD SECUOD

B SECUOD SEHCUOD EZUOD

VS SEHCUOC SECUOP SESUOLB

QUESTION 11

What have I changed in my outfit? (12s)

HAS My shoes

B My watch

VS Earring

D My belt

QUESTION 12

1– How many photos of models were spread out on the table? (12s)

HAS 2

B 6

VS 8

D 10

QUESTION 13

2– How many matches did Jacques Villeret use for his Eiffel Tower? (12s)

HAS 847 622

B 247 322

VS 346 422

D 458 422

QUESTION 14

An article has been forgotten, which one?

HAS carrots

B Toothbrush

VS The Battery

D the loaf of bread

QUESTION 15

What combination must be made to see the action in the right order?

HAS 1234

B 4321

VS 2431

D 3241

QUESTION 16

On which excerpt did you hear a dental drill?

HAS Jennifer B Indochina VS Julien Dore D Angela and Dua Lipa

QUESTION 17

What letter was common to the 4 words you saw appear? (15s)

HAS E

B I

VS F

QUESTION 18

Which fish were not mentioned in the excerpt you just saw?

HAS Sole

B Salmon

VS Tuna

D Turbot

QUESTION 19 (

If we respect the order of the memorized words, which proposition corresponds to their opposites? (15s)

HAS Buy Silly End Outside

B Outside Buy Silly Fin

VS Silly Buy Out End

D End Outside Buy Silly

QUESTION 20

Which drawing corresponds to the sentence you have just memorized? (12s)

HAS B VS

QUESTION 21

What have I changed in my outfit? (12s)

To my shoes

B My watch

C An earring

D My belt

QUESTION 22

What are the last two digits of the 2CV license plate? (12s)

HAS 92

B 75

VS 48

D 22

QUESTION 23

Which drawing illustrates the correct route to come to my place? (15s)

HAS B VS

QUESTION 24

What animal was the battery associated with? (12s)

HAS The snake

B The rabbit

VS Cat

D Fish

QUESTION 25

What sport is practiced in the second extract of this montage? (12s)

A Golf

B Karate

C Bowling

D Basketball

QUESTION 26

What was the dominant color of bowling pins? (12s)

White

B Red

C Black

D Green

QUESTION 27

According to the same code how should we write:

“The stutterer is in a tutu” 15s

HAS La biogre ast on tata

B Li bigoi ist in toto

VS The bigou ist e tete

D Lo bugri ist an tata

QUESTION 28

Which list of colors corresponds to the order of the stored images? (15s)

HAS Yellow, red, green, orange

B Yellow, green, red, orange

VS Yellow, green, orange, Red

D Yellow, orange, red, green

QUESTION 29

According to Jeff Tuche, if you have the cream… (12s)

HAS you have the cheese

B You don’t have sunburn

VS You have a raclette

D you have the cake

QUESTION 30

What was the 5th word on the list to memorize? (12s)

HAS Pen

B bonobos

VS headset

D Trash can

QUESTION 31

What is the name of trout? (12s)

HAS arthur

B Guinevere

VS Leodagan

D The Lady of the Lake

QUESTION 32

What was the subject of the second question? (12s)

HAS astronautics

B astrophysics

VS Astrology

D astronomy

QUESTION 33

How many questions did Alain Chabat ask? (12s)

HAS 2

B 4

VS 6

D 8

QUESTION 34

What word is this morse code for? (15s)

HAS Father

B hobby

VS mom

D Tata

QUESTION 35

What does Brigitte Bardot say? (12s)

HAS CRACK BOOM HU

B PADAM PLOC STOP QUIZ

VS SESAME POW FLOP WIZZ

D SHEBAM POW BLOP WIZZ

QUESTION 36

Which of these terms does not rhyme with any of the memorized words? (15s)

HAS Charm

B Pumpkin

VS Somersault

D Belly

QUESTION 37

On May 14, in which city did Marianne James perform her show? (12s)

HAS Reims

B Toulouse

VS Mulhouse

D New York

QUESTION 38

What background color was there not? (12s)

HAS RED

B GREY

VS PINK

QUESTION 39

What does: PRLMPNPN (12s) mean?

HAS Pepperoni

B Perlimpinpin

VS Filipina

QUESTION 40

In his music video, in front of which blue object was Justin Timberlake dancing? (12s)

HAS An inflatable dummy

B A washing machine

VS A bench

D A car