Le Havre. From opera to Beyoncé, the Ensemble festival! wants to democratize music and dance

Musicians and dancers have come together to offer a varied and offbeat offer for 10 days. All on the coast from Le Havre to Fécamp. (©Patrick Berger)

A dance lesson given by a former prima ballerina along the Le Havre beach (Seine Maritime)a concert to follow at the foot of the Antifer lighthousehead in the stars, a gently rolling piano from Southampton wharf to Sainte-Adresseor even a musical hike.

Unusual and general public, these artistic proposals take place within the framework of a brand new festival, Together !, dedicated to music and dance. It will take place in different emblematic places in the Pays de Caux from Friday 15 to Sunday 24 July 2022.

Bring music and dance to the general public

“It’s an adventure that was born a little over a year ago, when we were still in these stories of confinement”, resituates Aurélien Richard, pianist, composer and choreographer, artistic director of the event.

With artist friends, we questioned ourselves, wondering how we could find the public after that. We initiated in the Pays de Caux – where I spent my childhood and adolescence – this new festival which puts music and dance on an equal footing. Aurelien RichardArtistic director

At a time when theaters are struggling to fill up again, these artists have therefore decided to meet the public, in places where they are not necessarily expected. “Most of the proposals are free,” continues the artistic director. They are done outside to be open even to people who had not planned to come. »

Highlighting art and heritage

Departing from the usual framework, the festival comes to place a recital of lyrical music in a restaurant (Friday 15 at the Donjon, at Etretat), a contemporary dance solo on the jetty of Fecamp (Saturday 16) and will even revisit the choreographies of Beyonce (on the beach of Saint-Jouin-Bruneval Sunday 24).

“It’s also a participatory project, emphasizes Aurélien Richard. This will be the case for example in Le Havre, next to the skatepark, with the dance lesson open to everyone, even those who have never done classical dance or not for a long time. » All before the ambition to be « quite eclectic around the pleasure of sharing dance and music »… and to come back for a second edition.

Request the program

Friday July 15:

7 p.m., Le Donjon, Etretat. “La dame de Monte Carlo”, lyrical recital by Ghyslaine Raphanel and Aurélien Richard.

10 p.m., Antifer lighthouse, La Poterie. “Musiques de Nuit”, piano recital head in the stars by Aurélien Richard.

Saturday July 16:

5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., on the Fécamp seawall. “Year h. to b. », dance solo by the company K622 and Mié Coquempot.

7 p.m., on the Fécamp dike. Brass band with Brass Addict.

9 p.m., Le Littoral, Saint-Jouin-Bruneval. Contemporary cabaret evening “Demons and wonders of Patachtouille”.

Sunday July 17:

11 a.m., Southampton quay in Le Havre. “La Gigabarre”, participatory dance with former star dancer Cyrille Atanassoff.

2 p.m., town center of Saint-Jouin-Bruneval. “Songline”, musical hike with Marc Mauillon.

11:30 p.m., Saint-Vincent church in Le Havre. Organ recital with Aurélien Fillion.

Monday July 18:

8 p.m., at Clos Lupin in Etretat. “On vacation in Etretat”, evening of the junior piano academy with Félix Dalban-Moreynas and Aurélien Richard.

Tuesday, July 19:

5 p.m., Church of the Sacred Heart in Le Havre. “Live from the academy” of organ with the trainees of the academy under the direction of Aurélien Fillion.

8 p.m. at the Petit Théâtre in Le Havre. “Live from the academy” of classical and neoclassical dance with trainees from the academy under the direction of Cyril Atanassoff and Françoise Sucheyre.

Thursday July 21:

8 p.m., Church of Saint-Jouin-Bruneval. “Live from the academy” of medieval singing with the trainees of the academy under the direction of Marc Mauillon.

Friday July 22:

3 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m. Southampton dock in Le Havre. “Exterior city”, in-situ ballet performance. The trainees of the academy under the direction of Nina Vallon.

8 p.m., Southampton quay in Le Havre. “Gymnique”, contemporary dance with trainees from the academy under the direction of Alexandra Damasse and Florence Lebailly.

Sunday July 24:

11 a.m., Saint-Jouin-Bruneval beach. “Beyoncé on the beach”, participative dance under the impetus of the company Liminal.

4 p.m., Le Havre Conservatory. Closing concert, soprano, flute and piano. WEST Ensemble (Roxane Chalard, Tomoko Uemura and Aurélien Richard).

