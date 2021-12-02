Le Iene, Flavia Vento and the messages with Tom Cruise: “He told me I came from a constellation. He was a smart, crazy man. I flew”

During the episode of Hyenas aired on November 30, it is back to talk about Flavia Vento who for months he thought he was texting with Tom Cruise. “I met him in Taormina, in 2011, when I interviewed him for Mission Impossible 2, it was his birthday and I wished him well. I didn’t even give him a kiss, I was too shy ”, began the Roman showgirl.

After 6-7 years she wrote to him on Twitter: “It happened 5 months ago on Twitter and a few days later I get a message on Instagram from a ‘private profile’ because he told me that the public one is managed by his team”. At that point the two began to talk and Flavia Vento has always been convinced that the Hollywood star really was on the other side of the screen. From there they exchanged the phone number: “But is that you? Are you sure? I don’t want to be made fun of ”, she asked repeatedly and the other side always received affirmative answers. “Once he videotaped me but the line always fell out – he explained-, it was a really nice chat, he never asked for risque photos, he told me I came from a constellation. He was a smart, crazy man. I flew“.

“I also talked about it with my friends and they said to me: ‘Wake up’. But I didn’t believe it, I was living my dream, ”he said. After 6 months of chat it arrived the fateful message who revealed everything: “Hi Flavia, thanks for your support. Register on our platform and you will have the pleasure of meeting Tom Cruise ”, from there the presentation of the paid packages. “I was disappointed, I’m not a fool up to this point, ”she said. Finally he concluded: “I have grown fond of him, I will not report him. In my heart I still hope it’s him”And then the video message for the real Tom Cruise and the desire to meet him again and talk“ about life and the Sun ”.