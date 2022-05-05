Le Parisien affirms that Mbappé will renew with PSG and will not go to Real Madrid: figures, details | french league

Everything is an exaggeration when it comes to Kylian Mbappe. From his talent to his salary. Every new detail about him seems almost obscene.

But that matters little to PSG, who would have finally managed to convince him to renew his contract by force of wallet, with a more than dizzying offer.

The newspaper Le Parisian has exclusively published the details of the hard-fought renovation, which will make the world champion the highest-paid footballer on the planet.

Citing a source very close to the negotiation, the outlet says that the boy will stay two more years at PSG, with an option for an additional year, in exchange for a salary of 50 million euros net per year (after taxes). Wow.

And more than that: an additional 100 million euros net will be credited to your bank account as a loyalty bonus. Than? It is an incentive that, in theory, Real Madrid would have also offered him if he arrived free in the next summer market.

Hard to refuse is not the right term for such an offer. They are by far scandalous numbers that put him above the Neymar, the Messi, the Cristiano and all those who believed they had a chance to catch up with him. There are also arguments that reinforce the idea that in the end the money of glory can do more, if one takes into account that Real Madrid, the Champions League finalist, has been waiting for it for more than a year.