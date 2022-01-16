Le Pen launches the candidacy from the Louvre. The wrath of the museum

Marine Le Pen launches her election campaign for the Elysée from the Louvre in Paris, critically recalling Emmanuel Macron’s inauguration as President of the French Republic when he launched his mandate from the iconic glass pyramid in 2017. But the move irritates the leaders of the famous museum. “No authorization has been granted. The Louvre Museum, as the exclusive concessionaire of all the rights relating to the pyramid designed by the architect Pei, reminds us that any use of his image must be subject to authorization, ”the museum management told Le Parisien. The Parisian newspaper is told that the leader of Rassemblement National and her staff “had already been informed on 11 January, when they presented themselves on the museum’s website”. There would be other exchanges in which the museum management had asked the presidential candidate’s staff not to use the images.

Le Pen recalls Macron accusing him of having led “to the sinking of the country, to the downgrading of the French.” But if all had gone smoothly for Macron in 2017, the same cannot be said for the far-right leader of the Rassemblement National (former Front National). The leaders of the museum protest: “We belong to all French people, in this clip Marine Le Pen claims the image of the Louvre for herself”, say sources of the Parisian cultural institution that had the same problem with the other candidate of the right, Eric Zemmour, after he too used the glass pyramid image in one of his commercials.