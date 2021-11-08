Le Strade del Cuore, prevention stops in front of the Massimo with free consultations on the mobile clinic

“Le Strade del Cuore” is the itinerant initiative of GVM Care & Research, an Italian hospital group, dedicated to cardiovascular health which, since the end of September, has been visiting various Italian cities to raise awareness on the importance of prevention. With about 2,000 people already screened in the previous stages, the tour arrives in Sicily with a double appointment.

Maria Eleonora Hospital, a hospital that is part of GVM Care & Research, brings “Le Strade del Cuore” to Piazza Verdi with the Advanced Mobile Clinic, on Friday 5 and Saturday 6 November, from 9 to 17, and then moves on to the following week , Tuesday 9 and Wednesday 10 November, in Agrigento.

Days will be dedicated to the prevention of diseases affecting the heart and vascular system, to raise awareness among citizens on good daily life practices and on the importance of periodic check-ups. The initiative is sponsored by the Italian Foundation for the Heart and the Municipality of Palermo.

On board the Mobile Clinic (a 14-meter truck set up with 4 medical clinics) free consultations will be carried out to assess heart health through blood pressure measurement, weight and waist measurement, lipid profile assessment, blood glucose measurement and control heart rhythm. At the end of the course there will be a final consultation with the doctor. The initiative is recommended for people over the age of 40, access will be organized to avoid crowds and reservations are not required; it is mandatory to have completed the vaccination course with the second dose or to be in possession of a molecular swab with negative result in the previous 48 hours.

“The objective of this initiative is to underline the importance of prevention and raise awareness among citizens – comments dr. Giuseppe Rago, CEO of Maria Eleonora Hospital -. In fact, each of us has the task of taking better care of their health and therefore relying on specialists for periodic checks and consultations. Prevention is the first step to better health, starting with a correct and active lifestyle, limiting or eliminating harmful habits. At the GVM Care & Research hospital in Palermo, we have also set up a multidisciplinary team, called Heart Team, which is responsible for preventing, diagnosing and treating all pathologies affecting the cardiovascular system, jointly discussing each individual case “.

With a view to an ever-increasing specialization in the heart field, Maria Eleonora Hospital will shortly launch new specialist clinics dedicated to cardiac pathologies such as ischemic heart disease, valvular and structural interventional heart disease, heart failure, and to new anticoagulant therapies; this will allow patients to be able to count on prevention, diagnosis, treatment and follow-up paths within the same structure.

The increasing attention paid to the heart area is also dictated by the data relating to cardiovascular diseases, which today represent the main cause of death in Italy, equal to 35.8% of all deaths, with a higher incidence among the female population. 38.8% women compared to 32.5% in males (source Scientific Document “Prevention Italy 2021” – SIPREC).

“The acute cardiac event occurs especially when one has not paid attention to one’s health and possible risk factors. Limiting the incidence of these manifestations or chronic diseases is possible thanks to a greater awareness on the part of people of their level of risk – says Dr. Daniela Bacarella, cardiologist at Maria Eleonora Hospital -. The so-called non-modifiable risk factors are linked to genetics and familiarity and we cannot intervene on these; the modifiable ones are instead associated with behaviors and habits that favor the onset of pathologies and can be varied. Hypertension, diabetes, smoking and alcohol habits, sedentary lifestyle are just some of the aspects that should be kept under control or corrected to avoid the onset of symptoms. Prevention is particularly important here because in fact the pathology can be initially asymptomatic. Every small daily virtuous gesture is an ally for our health “.