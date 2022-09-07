Lea Michele receives 6 standing ovations after her Broadway debut: “She shook the rafters” | TV and Show

Lea Michele made her debut Tuesday in the title role of the play “Funny Girl” on Broadway, where she received six standing ovations. “She blew the roof off with ‘Don’t Rain on My Parade,'” her co-star Ramin Karimloo said.

As reported by Variety, the first ovation came as soon as Lea Michele appeared on the stage of the August Wilson Theater and began to interpret the first line.

“He received six standing ovations in total, increasing in a final round of applause that shook the beams,” describes the medium specialized in show reviews.

Variety also notes that the Glee star for much of her career longed for and campaigned “unofficially” to embody this role.

“Her obsession with ‘Funny Girl’ became a tradition on Glee, where her character Rachel Berry regularly sang the hits from the musical, including ‘Don’t Rain on My Parade,’ ‘I’m the Greatest Star,’ and ‘People ‘, during all six seasons of the show. A kind of public audition tape, ”said the medium.

Lea Michele sobbing through her first curtain call in #FunnyGirl pic.twitter.com/twFVaIU5eV — Rebecca Rubin (@rebeccaarubin) September 7, 2022

This was the curtain call at the premiere of Lea Michele as Fanny Bryce in #FunnyGirl #Broadway pic.twitter.com/0US3n67Zos – The Coven (@ElAquelarre_) September 7, 2022

Star guests applauded Lea Michele from the public

For its part, the audience, which was full of Glee fans, had some star guests.

There was Michele’s best friend and her former “Spring Awakening” co-star, Jonathan Groff, who, according to the press, looked ecstatic every time the actress appeared on stage, sobbing at times and jumping up to cheer her. His former “Glee” boss, Ryan Murphy, was also spotted.

Likewise, actors Zachary Quinto, Drew Barrymore and Harvey Fierstein were observed, in addition to producer Jordan Roth.

“It was the best theatrical experience I’ve ever had”

Many fans of the series were excited to see Michele live. Julianna DeAngelis and her friend Fiona Castro, both 24 years old, spent about 250 dollars (223 thousand Chilean pesos) each to see the show.

“We are Gleeks first, humans second. I grew up listening to Lea Michele sing ‘Don’t Rain on my Parade,'” DeAngelis told Variety. “We definitely would have spent more,” Castro added.

Meanwhile, Marlenn Sabbagh, a 21-year-old theater fan, is not a fan of Glee, but said she loved the play.

“It was the best theatrical experience I’ve ever had, and I’ve had many in my life. The audience was incredible. The energy was so good. I never cared that Justin Bieber grew up. This is my Justin Bieber concert,” he claimed.

The warm reception and multiple cheers from the crowd to Michele’s voice moved the actress to tears.

After the curtain fell, the interpreter appeared crying and accepted a bouquet of white roses. Afterwards, several fans came to the stage door to see the star, who signed autographs and exchanged words with them.

Praise from her co-star

Ramin Karimloo, who plays Fanny’s love interest Nicky Arnstein, praised his partner’s performance, acknowledging that he hadn’t known anything about Michele or Glee before this.

“I don’t know anything about ‘Glee.’ I didn’t know anything about Lea before this, so hearing her sing for the first time was extraordinary.”

She also highlighted how she made her character immerse herself in romance. “It’s so effective,” she said.

“She blew the roof off with ‘Don’t Rain on My Parade,’ which I guess she sang on that show everyone’s talking about. The way she sings makes me dance,” she claimed.

She ATE this!! Lea Michelle was made for this role and I can’t wait to see her on Broadway soon!!! #funnygirl #Broadway #Read Michele pic.twitter.com/L9fjoEEsm5 — Courtney Marie Wilde (@CM_Wilde) September 7, 2022

It should be noted that the arrival of Lea Michelle to the work has not been without controversy. While many celebrated her arrival, others criticized it, recalling that in 2020 a former Glee colleague, Samantha Marie Ware, accused Michele of “traumatic microaggressions” towards her that created a toxic environment in the last season of the series.

In this regard, Michelle recently stated in an interview with The New York Times, that she reflected on her past behavior on set, implying that her perfectionism played a trick on her. “I work very hard. I leave no room for mistakes. That level of perfectionism, or that pressure of perfectionism, left me with a lot of blind spots,” she justified.

Notably, Michelle came to the play following the departure of Beanie Feldstein, who received lackluster reviews when she played the role last year.