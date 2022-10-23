Léa Seydoux: 5 reasons that make her the most interesting actress working today

1. He carries the cinema in his own genetic code

Léa Seydoux is the daughter of businessman Henri Jérôme Seydoux-Fornier de Clausonne and philanthropist Valérie Schlumberger, who worked as an actress in her youth, but perhaps the most amazing thing about her family tree is the way in which brings together the two major film companies established in France since the origins of the medium: his paternal grandfather, Jérôme Seydoux, is the current president of Pathé, while his great-uncle is at the helm of Gaumont. However, she assures that her childhood was not easy: “We were a bohemian family”, she recently confessed to her. New York Times, “but we were not a happy family”. Regarding the rumors of possible enfuchismo, Seydoux is categorical: “My grandfather Jérôme has never felt the slightest interest in my career. He has never lifted a finger to help me.. I haven’t asked him for anything either, ever.”

2. You can’t stop working with the best filmmakers

This Friday it arrives in Spanish cinemas fantasies of a writer, the new from Arnaud Desplechin, where the interpreter plays the enigmatic (and perhaps fictional) lover of a novelist unable to stop living in his head. Before her we have seen her in The French Chronicle (by Wes Anderson), the story of my wife (by Ildiko Enyedi), France (Bruno Dumont) and no time to die (by Cary Joji Fukunaga). And that’s just the films that she has released in the last six months, since Léa Seydoux has been there since 2008, the year of her great revelation with the beautiful person, carving out a simply enviable career. Yorgos Lanthimos, Xavier Dolan, David Cronenberg, Quentin Tarantino – yes, he has a small role in Damn bastards–, Bertrand Bonello, Ridley Scott and Benoît Jacquot are just some of the authors with whom he has collaborated, but not all have been good experiences: his very public polemic with Abdellatif Kechiche, who directed it in The life of Adeleconvinced her that there are red lines that she is not willing to tolerate again in the name of an authorial vision. “I don’t need to suffer to give the best of myself”he assured in his interview with the Times.

3. It has so many records that it’s scary

Francenow available on digital platforms, is a political-media satire that offers us the most cerebral Seydoux, almost a mix between Charlotte Rampling and Jeanne Moreau (with whom she has been compared quite a bit) carrying on her shoulders the weight of a fable for intellectuals. For her part, movies like Beauty and the Beast either Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol they allow him a much more sensory and intuitive immersion in characters that, of course, he plays without any hint of irony. The viewer does not know exactly which version he is going to find when he begins to see a film of his, but it always ends up being the one that best suits the story he wants to tell. Seydoux contains crowds.

4. He got James Bond to (re)discover love

It was not easy to get on the saga with Specter, especially since Daniel Craig’s 007 was marked by the shadow of Vesper Lynd, whom Eva Green transformed into one of the most complete female characters in the Bondian canon. Perhaps the way in which Léa Seydoux achieved it has a lot to do with an approach that the critic Christina Newland defined as “the antithesis of the Bond Girl”: instead of trying to endow her character, Doctor Madeleine Swann, with a mythical halo and unattainable, she chose to treat her as a flesh and blood human being. Only lost in the middle of an intergenerational plot of espionage, terrorism and state secrets. It shouldn’t have worked, but it works. To the point that we understand why Bond prefers death to a life without being able to be by his side.

5. Be part of one of the most special video games of all time

All the people who worked on Death Stranding we like it This is so.

