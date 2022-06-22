Léa Seydoux also goes to the desert: She will be in ‘Dune: Part 2’

There’s practically nothing left for you Dunes: Part 2 start shooting this summer in Abu Dhabi and for this, it seems that Denis Villeneuve has formed one of the most spectacular casts of all the titles that will be released in 2023. The continuation of this science fiction epic will once again have Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Rebecca Ferguson playing Lady Jessica and Zendaya, again taking on the role of Fremen Chani, the niece of Stilgar, leader of the Arrakis nomads, played by Javier Bardem. Until now, we had confirmed Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan and Christopher Walken as her father, Emperor Shaddam IV. But today, the desert planet has dawned with another international star entering the stellar cast of stars: Lea Seydoux.

Seydoux will play Lady Margot, a character who in Frank Herbert’s original novel maintains a solid reputation for serving the sisterhood of the Benne Gesserit. Your participation in Dunes: Part 2 It will be a new franchise that the French interpreter will be part of, who finished her cycle last year James Bond in no time to die. Outside of strictly commercial cinema, Léa Seydoux premiered David Cronenberg’s latest work at the Cannes Film Festival, crimes of the future along with Viggo Mortensen and Kristen Stewart. A contest in which he also participated the previous year under the orders of Wes Anderson and his french chronicle.

dunes raised $400 million, despite the fact that its launch on the big screen coincided with the fringes of COVID-19. Therefore, it is expected that the second part brings together all the hype that spawned the origin film, which is actually a finished story that he left both the Herbert fans half-hearted, like the uninitiated in this messianic story. At the level of international recognition, dunes He won six Oscar Awards, bringing together all the technical awards and equaling the number of awards that he also won at the time Mad Max: Fury Road in 2016.

hopefully Dunes: Part 2, with the new additions, further increase the demand of the public. The story will close the narration of the first book and who knows if Warner will want to expand the universe with some new series, focused on the prequels or later sequels. The sequel and conquest of the desert by Paul Atreides is expected to hit theaters next October 20, 2023.