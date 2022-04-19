Léa Seydoux and her films that you need to see

A Lea Seydoux You probably know her as one of today’s best Bond Girls, but the French actress is much more than her role in the world of Bond and has a long list of films worth watching again and again.

has collaborated with wes anderson and Yorgos Lanthimoswith Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible, and stars in one of the most important French erotic films of the decade, in addition to being one of the favorites of international awards and has a great strength that makes it impossible to stop watching it every time it appears on the screen .

Now, Seydoux has a role in the most recent film of David Chrononberg, which premiered at festivals and is considered the scariest of this year, and adds one more title to an impressive and diverse career, where you can find everything from art cinema to a Live Action version of Beauty and the Beastwhere he appears alongside Vincent Cassel.

his days as Bond Girl They’re done (or maybe not?), but there’s a lot to see to convince you that this actress is one of the greats and you have to keep track of her, because she has a long way to go.

Léa Seydoux and her movies you shouldn’t miss

Crimes of the Future

content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Directed by David Cronenberg and also starring Kristen Stewart and Viggo Mortensen this horror movie takes us to a not too distant future where humanity is adapting to a synthetic environment. It is here that we meet a mysterious artist who is preparing to broadcast live the metamorphosis process of his organs, resulting in a disturbing and hypnotic show.

The French Dispatch / The Grand Budapest Hotel