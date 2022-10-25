Léa Seydoux and Kristen Stewart, French and American glamor in Cannes

Kristen Stewart and Léa Seydoux have dominated the Cannes red carpet tonight at the preview of “Crimes of the future”, a technological horror thriller by David Cronenberg that competes for the Palme d’Or.

Stewart, with a beaded crop top and a long white skirt, and Seydoux, with a black dress with transparencies, have posed with Cronenberg and Viggo Mortensen, star of the film and favorite actor of the Canadian director.

Interpreter and filmmaker have exchanged praise in statements to the festival channel. “When you hire Viggo you hire not only an actor, but also a screenwriter, a photographer… it’s a complete collaboration,” said Cronenberg.

For Mortensen, shooting with him is “like working with someone fresh out of film school”, because of the enthusiasm he puts in and that he transmits.

As Stewart deepened, “there are few people with such a recognizable voice” in each of his works. With this edition Cronenberg has had six in competition, the first of them “Crash”, a special jury prize in 1996.

Seydoux, for his part, was happy to be able to defend the film with his presence. Last year three of her films opted for the Palme d’Or (“The French Dispatch”, “France” and “The story of my wife”) and another, “Tromperie”, was screened out of competition, but she was unable to travel to Cannes because he got covid.

The glamor on the red carpet on Monday was completed by American actress Sharon Stone, with an emerald green strapless neckline, and her compatriot Maggie Gyllenhaal in a long-sleeved black dress with a generous V-neckline.