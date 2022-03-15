Léa Seydoux in a Louis Vuitton dress at the BAFTAs 2022

‘The British Academy of Film and Television Arts’, better known as the BAFTA awards, have celebrated their 75th anniversary in this 2022. And not only has it been a special date due to the fact of reaching three quarters of a century, but also, this edition of the festival of British cinema has been lived in a very special way, it has been received with great expectation since it has returned in person after the break caused by the pandemic. Stars from around the world and from the United Kingdom walked the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall in London to experience the gala of this event that is considered as the prelude to the Oscars. Event that has a celebration date on March 28. And all his guests have walked the ‘red carpet’ with outfits that have made us dream of the world of fashion. ‘celebrities’ as Emma WatsonMillie Bobby Brown, Salma Hayek, Lady Gaga or Naomi Campbell, among many others, have wasted style and glamour.

Léa Seydoux from Vuitton spectacular at the BAFTAs

One of those guests who has shone not only with her own light, but also literally, has been the French actress Léa Seydoux. She has chosen to enjoy the celebration of the BAFTA awards a Louis Vuitton signature dream dress. It is a design with matching gloves made with more than 20,000 crystals and sequins, an embroidery work that has taken more than 800 hours. The silhouette of this textile jewel is tight, adapting perfectly to the performer’s body and with a length that covers her feet. The dress has a strapless neckline and, at the waist, the suit, through a fabric with transparencies in black black, emulates a kind of corset or belt. A very flattering detail that stylizes the French style. The rest of the garment is made with crystals and sequins in the shape of small leaves in shades of silver, black and copper. As for the ‘beauty’, Léa Seydoux has opted for a very natural makeup that highlights her blue eyes. Regarding her hair, she has opted for a Garçon haircut. A hairstyle that adds even more glamor to this jewel dress from the French house.

