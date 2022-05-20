Léa Seydoux is still the queen of Cannes – Film and TV

The 36-year-old interpreter is in contention for the Palme d’Or “Crimes of the future”, by Canadian David Cronenberg, and “Un beau matin”, by French Mia Hansen-Løve, in the parallel section of the Fortnight of Filmmakers, which was screened this Friday.

During the filming of that second film, he contracted covid and being positive prevented him from going to Cannes last year, where he had “The French Dispatch”, by Wes Anderson; “France”, by Bruno Dumont, and “The story of my wife”, by Ildiko Enyedi, all of them in competition, and “Tromperie”, by Arnaud Desplechin, in the non-competitive section Cannes Première.

“Un beau matin” has an autobiographical dimension for Hansen-Løve and Seydoux is her on-screen alter ego, Sandra, a woman who rediscovers love five years after being widowed at the same time her father goes dark due to a neurodegenerative disease. .

“It was the first time that they offered me the possibility of embodying a normal person, someone with whom the viewer could identify,” said the actress, who received the script during the first confinement and said she accepted it at the time.

His reading, he pointed out, helped him to cope with the situation: “We were experiencing a very strange moment and it really hit me. There is simplicity in the script and at the same time a very sincere emotion,” Seydoux said after that first pass before the public.

The costumes and rehearsals with the rest of the actors helped her get into the skin of the character and at the same time into that of the filmmaker, who brings her own experience with her father’s illness to the film.

“When I act, it’s as if I became the character. I have such empathy that it reaches me directly,” stressed Seydoux, the protagonist of an extensive career both in France and abroad, with titles such as “No time to die” and “Spectre” , from the James Bond saga, or “Midnight in Paris”.

She went to Cannes for the first time in competition with “La vida de Adèle” (2013), by Franco-Tunisian Abdellatif Kechiche and co-starring Adèle Exarchopoulos, who won a Palme d’Or that recognized both the work of the filmmaker and that of the two actresses

With “Crimes of the Future”, which will be released next Monday, Seydox completely changes register. From a film like “Un beau matin”, anchored in everyday life, to a futuristic horror co-starring Viggo Mortensen and Kristen Stewart and which marks Cronenberg’s return to directing after eight years.

“I have the privilege of being able to make the films that I like,” the actress acknowledged in the “Madame Figaro” magazine special on this 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, which opened last Tuesday and closes on the 28th.

He does not always opt for the most commercial films, he assured, but he has the impression of being in the right place, and working abroad helps him get out of his comfort zone and put himself to the test.

“Shooting outside, with actors trained elsewhere, is often an invitation for me to overcome what blocks me. In the end, I know that the best of me comes out of it,” added the actress, convinced that all her roles are basically a variation of herself, a single character to whom she lends her emotions and personality traits.