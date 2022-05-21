Léa Seydoux is still the queen of the Cannes Film Festival

After presenting four films at Cannes in 2021, the French actress Léa Seydoux remains the queen of the festival in this edition with two other projects, one of them in competition.

The 36-year-old interpreter is in contention for the Palme d’Or for “Crimes of the future”, by Canadian David Cronenberg, and “Un beau matin”, by French Mia Hansen-Løve, in the parallel section of the Fortnight of Filmmakers, which was screened this Friday.

During the filming of that second film, she contracted covid and being positive prevented her from going to Cannes last year, where she had “The French Dispatch”, by Wes Anderson; “France”, by Bruno Dumont, and “The story of my wife”, by Ildiko Enyedi, all of them in competition, and “Tromperie”, by Arnaud Desplechin, in the non-competitive section Cannes Première.

“Un beau matin” has an autobiographical dimension for Hansen-Løve and Seydoux is her on-screen alter ego, Sandra, a woman who rediscovers love five years after being widowed at the same time her father goes dark due to a neurodegenerative disease. .

“It was the first time that they offered me the possibility of embodying a normal person, someone with whom the viewer could identify,” said the actress, who received the script during the first confinement and said she accepted it at the time.

His reading, he pointed out, helped him cope with the situation: “We were experiencing a very strange moment and it really hit me. There is simplicity in the script and at the same time a very sincere emotion”, said Seydoux after that first pass before the public.

The costumes and rehearsals with the rest of the actors helped her get into the skin of the character and at the same time into that of the filmmaker, who brings her own experience with her father’s illness to the film.