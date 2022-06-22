Lea Seydoux joins the cast as Lady Margot.

With a view to starting filming this summer, Dunes: Part 2 continues adding signings to continue the adventure under the orders of Denis Villeneuve. And it is that after Florence Pugh, Austin Butler and Christopher Walken, dunes has found his Lady Margot, the French Lea Seydoux.

Seydoux Law comes to the world of dunes

After the success that was Dunes: Part 1, Warner Bros did not think twice about giving the green light to the second part that would finish narrating the events of the book on which it is based. Thus, said film needed to add new members to its cast in order to cover the roles of characters that have not yet appeared in history. In this way, if we recently knew about the signing of Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan or Christopher Walken as the Emperor, the sequel has added a new actress to its cast.

This time it is the French actress Lea Seydoux. Seydoux joins the cast playing the character of Lady Margot. Lady Margot, in the novel, is a minor character who is part of the Bene Gesserit and loyal to the Brotherhood. However, she is a fairly close character to Emperor Shaddam IV due to her link to Count Ferning, the former ruler of Arrakis. In fact, it is Margot herself who warns Lady Jessica that the Atraides are in danger from the Harkkonens, all because of her loyalty to the Brotherhood to which Jessica also belongs. Also, she is a character with quite a bond with the Emperor’s nephew, Feyd-Rautha, so we expect to see her share a lot of scenes with Austin Butler.

Seydoux is known for her various roles in various auteur films such as Midnight in Paris, The life of Adele, Lobster either The French Chronicle. All this in addition to his role in Daniel Craig’s Bond saga. Lea Seydoux thus joins the cast of the sequel to Dune in view of its start of filming this summer in Budapest. In this sequel, we will see how the adventures of the Atreides continue in their plot of betrayals, lies and secrets on Arrakis.

Dunes: Part 2 It will be directed by Denis Villeneuve and will star Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Josh Brolin, Lea Seydoux, Christopher Walken and Javier Bardem. The film will hit theaters on October 20, 2023.

