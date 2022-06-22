Léa Seydoux joins the cast of Dune 2 to play Lady Margot

Some of the new actors who will be in the cast of Dunes 2and now, a new movie star is added: Lea Seydoux. who will have a important role that will be crucial for the protagonist.

What is the character that Léa Seydoux will play in the sequel Dune 2?

As reported by Variety, actress Léa Seydoux will join the cast of Dunes 2 with the fundamental role of Lady Margot. Who will be the fundamental ally of Paul Atreides as Timothée Chalamet in his War with the House of Harkonnen.

In this way, director Denis Veilleneuve, who will begin filming the movie sequel later this yearwill have the following actors in the cast. Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Stellan Skarsgard and Dave Bautista set to reprise their roles.

They will also be joined by actors Austin Butler (as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, heir to the House of Harkonnen), and Christopher Walken (as Emperor Shaddam IV). Also Florence Pugh (as the Emperor’s daughter, Princess Irulan).

Notably, Villeneuve is co-writing the screenplay with Jon Spaihts. Villeneuve, Mary Parent, Cale Boyter and Tanya Lapointe serve as producers. Likewise, Josh Grode, David Valdes, Herbert W. Gains, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Kim Herbert, Thomas Tull, Spaihts, Richard P. Rubinstein, and John Harrison are executive producers. While Legendary is backing the movie.

As for the role that Léa Seydoux will have in the novel by Frank Herbert (on which the film is based), Lady Margot enters the story from the beginning. This when she leaves a critical warning to Paul’s mother, Lady Jessica (Ferguson). This about the betrayal that awaits them on Arrakis after House Atreides takes over from House Harkonnen.

Although that sequence he’s not in the first movie de Villeneuve, as a member of the Bene Gesserit, Lady Margot has an important role she could play in the second half of the story. Which involves Feyd-Rautha and his husband, Earl Fenring (a role that still needs to be released).





