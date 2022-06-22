Léa Seydoux joins the cast of ‘Dune: Part 2’

The cast of the sequel Dune continues to grow to give face to the characters that remain to be introduced from the work of Frank Herbert. Is now Lea Seydoux who joins Timotheé Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin Y Javier Bardem in Dune: Part 2.

Lea Seydoux She will play Lady Margot, a minor character in Herbert’s novel. She is a member of the Bene Gesserit order, married to Count Fenring, a character whose role will surely be announced soon. Other actors who have just joined the film are Christopher Walken as Emperor Shaddam Corrino IV, austin butler like Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen and Florence Pugh like Princess Irulan.

Seydoux is an internationally recognized actress, although much of her best work is in French cinema. She recently she appeared on no time to diethe latest James Bond installment of Daniel Craig, The French Chronicle of wes anderson, France of Bruno Dumont and this last edition of Cannes premiered Crimes of the Future of David Cronenberg.

Denis Villeneuve returns to the address of Dune: Part 2 and production will begin this October, to be released the same month, but next year. It is a production of legendary Y Warner Bros. Pictures.

Cinephile, critic, swiftie and professional procrastinator.

