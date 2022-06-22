Entertainment

Léa Seydoux joins the cast of ‘Dune: Part 2’

Photo of James James12 mins ago
0 18 1 minute read

The cast of the sequel Dune continues to grow to give face to the characters that remain to be introduced from the work of Frank Herbert. Is now Lea Seydoux who joins Timotheé Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin Y Javier Bardem in Dune: Part 2.

Lea Seydoux She will play Lady Margot, a minor character in Herbert’s novel. She is a member of the Bene Gesserit order, married to Count Fenring, a character whose role will surely be announced soon. Other actors who have just joined the film are Christopher Walken as Emperor Shaddam Corrino IV, austin butler like Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen and Florence Pugh like Princess Irulan.

Seydoux is an internationally recognized actress, although much of her best work is in French cinema. She recently she appeared on no time to diethe latest James Bond installment of Daniel Craig, The French Chronicle of wes anderson, France of Bruno Dumont and this last edition of Cannes premiered Crimes of the Future of David Cronenberg.

Denis Villeneuve returns to the address of Dune: Part 2 and production will begin this October, to be released the same month, but next year. It is a production of legendary Y Warner Bros. Pictures.

Lea Seydoux

Tags: Austin Butler, Christopher Walken, Daniel Craig, Denis Villeneuve, Duna, Dune, Florence Pugh, Frank Herbert, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Lea Seydoux, Legendary Pictures, Rebecca Ferguson, Timothee Chalamet, Warner Bros. Pictures, Wes Anderson, Zendaya

Source link

Photo of James James12 mins ago
0 18 1 minute read

Related Articles

Jean miniskirts: the models in trend and how to combine them

35 seconds ago

Carmen Villalobos says goodbye to “Until the silver separates us”

11 mins ago

Kylie Jenner Says Stormi “Loves Making” Her Coffee: Watch the Video

13 mins ago

Natalia Barulich shows off her great body in a ‘hot’ video in the jacuzzi

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button