Léa Seydoux replaced Natalie Portman as the protagonist of this film that is about to be released

Natalie Portman had the role of Caprice, the artist who removes artificial organs from her partner’s body Saul (Viggo Mortensen) in extreme performances in a story set in the indeterminate future.

The movie in question is “Crimes of the Future“, of David Cronenbergwhich opens this July 14 in Mexico, Argentina and Chile and that a couple of weeks later will be available on Mubi.

It is Cronenberg’s first script since “eXistenZ” (1999).a film with which he has a certain correspondence.

Natalie Portman left the project due to scheduling problems for the filming of “Thor: Love and Thunder“and who replaced her was the French Lea Seydouxprotagonist of “The Life of Adele” (2013).

Léa had the role of Timlin, an organ agent, which was ultimately left to Kristen Stewart. Regarding the story, Léa said during the Cannes Film Festival, where the film was presented, that her script had not been clear to her.

“I didn’t get it,” the 36-year-old actress told IndieWire. “I didn’t know what I was doing. But I had to make the decision and I think it worked.”.

Léa can be seen in a new version of the erotic story “Emmanuelle”.

Watch the trailer for “Crimes of the Future”: